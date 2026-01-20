The Tab

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

I think she looks amazing

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After Brooklyn Beckham blasted his parents on Instagram, the dress Victoria Beckham wore to his wedding has resurfaced… and people are divided.

The 26-year-old spoke a lot about his wedding in the bombshell statement, even accusing his mum of “hijacking” his first dance, so naturally, people had to go back and look at pictures.

Victoria wore a shimmery silver satin slip dress with grey lace across the bust. As revealed by Vogue, it was a bespoke piece which Beckham’s design director Lara Barrio create for her son’s Miami wedding.

People are calling her out for choosing something “inappropriate” and “disrespectful” for a wedding, and saying the dress looks like underwear or pyjamas. Slip dresses originated as lingerie, but the style has become more popular in dresses in recent years, with thicker satin and less lace.

Credit: Instagram

One person wrote on Twitter, “This is the lingerie, slip- like dress Victoria wore to her SON’S WEDDING,” while someone else said: “Victoria’s dress to her son Brooklyn’s wedding looked like underwear. I’d have been embarrassed too.”

But the dress clearly isn’t lingerie. It’s made in a super-thick metallic material that completely covers up her whole body, right down to the floor. It’s not revealing in the slightest.

Okay, it’s definitely not your typical mother of the bride look, but she’s not your typical woman. This is THE Victoria Beckham. Fashion designer, pop-star and ultimate superstar. Did you really expect her to wear something basic? As far as celebrity outfits go, this is so tame.

Thankfully, lots of people are defending her on social media, too. One person wrote: “The dress is beautiful doesn’t look like lingerie or inappropriate at all to me. Super soft makeup and a simple updo. Nothing about this gives me ‘Look at me’ energy.”

“The dress looks absolutely beautiful I see no problem with how she looks,” another said.

Someone else added: “I like the dress. It’s a slip dress, probably came with a matching wrap. Say what you will, Victoria knows how to dress. She rarely makes mistakes.”

I’m firmly team Victoria on this one. Let’s stop tearing women down for no reason. The annoying wedding police need to calm down.

Featured image credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

