The Tab

Another Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest drops shocking new detail about ‘ruined’ first dance

It doesn’t match his statement

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Beckham family feud has reached boiling point after Brooklyn posted a scathing statement accusing his parents of all kinds of things, including claims that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance and “danced inappropriately” on him. However, apparently, it wasn’t even his first dance.

In his bombshell Instagram story, Brooklyn alleged: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

He fully made out like his mum took over his actual first dance with Nicola Peltz. But, a guest who was at the wedding told PEOPLE in May 2025 they had already done their official first dance earlier in the night. This was just a second, less formal dance, later on at the reception. Wait, what?!

“Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening and she also had the traditional first dance with her father,” the anonymous wedding guest alleged. “Later on, when everyone was casual, Marc Anthony performed and got people dancing. Brooklyn and Victoria danced, David and Harper danced, and everyone had a great time.”

Brooklyn and Nicola had their first dance to Only Fools Rush In, which was made famous by Elvis Presley. The dance they did later on was to Ben E. King’s classic Stand By Me, sung by Marc Anthony. Suddenly, Brooklyn’s claims seem a lot less shocking.

In his statement, the 26-year-old continued: “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

The Tab has reached out to Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

‘Totally in pieces’: Victoria and David Beckham react to Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

Latest
plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day

Another Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest drops shocking new detail about ‘ruined’ first dance

Ellissa Bain

It doesn’t match his statement

plot hole His & Hers killer reveal

People have found another plot hole that makes the His & Hers killer reveal impossible to believe

Suchismita Ghosh

When you think about it, the twist almost doesn’t work

Okay, it’s time to talk about how weird straight girls are being about Heated Rivalry

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so uncomfortable

nicola peltz victoria beckham dogs

The missing context behind Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s feud over dogs, explained

Claudia Cox

Brooklyn claims Victoria didn’t help during the LA wildfires

Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Esther Knowles

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

inside Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz wedding

What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

Suchismita Ghosh

So much went wrong

Brooklyn

This person watched Brooklyn’s dance with mum Victoria, and their resurfaced details are so juicy

Kieran Galpin

Brooklyn said his mummy was dancing very ‘inappropriately’ with him

Here’s the truth about Durham student house viewings

May Thomson

This needs to stop happening

Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

None of this makes sense

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

So much has gone down in the past day

Another Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest drops shocking new detail about ‘ruined’ first dance

Ellissa Bain

It doesn’t match his statement