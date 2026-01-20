Another Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest drops shocking new detail about ‘ruined’ first dance

2 hours ago

The Beckham family feud has reached boiling point after Brooklyn posted a scathing statement accusing his parents of all kinds of things, including claims that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance and “danced inappropriately” on him. However, apparently, it wasn’t even his first dance.

In his bombshell Instagram story, Brooklyn alleged: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

He fully made out like his mum took over his actual first dance with Nicola Peltz. But, a guest who was at the wedding told PEOPLE in May 2025 they had already done their official first dance earlier in the night. This was just a second, less formal dance, later on at the reception. Wait, what?!

“Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening and she also had the traditional first dance with her father,” the anonymous wedding guest alleged. “Later on, when everyone was casual, Marc Anthony performed and got people dancing. Brooklyn and Victoria danced, David and Harper danced, and everyone had a great time.”

Brooklyn and Nicola had their first dance to Only Fools Rush In, which was made famous by Elvis Presley. The dance they did later on was to Ben E. King’s classic Stand By Me, sung by Marc Anthony. Suddenly, Brooklyn’s claims seem a lot less shocking.

In his statement, the 26-year-old continued: “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

