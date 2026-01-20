Victoria Beckham’s bizarrely gushy tweet about Nicola Peltz in middle of feud resurfaces

2 hours ago

Everywhere you look on the internet today, it’s more and more Beckham drama, and it’s not stopping any time soon. Now, one of Victoria Beckham’s old tweets has resurfaced that is really strange after Brooklyn’s bombshell statement.

The Beckham family feud has been ongoing for years now, but things got serious this week when Brooklyn dropped a scathing attack on his parents. In the lengthy statement, which he chose to write on his Instagram story rather than share with the press, he accused Victoria and David of “controlling” his narrative and trying to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

He also spoke a lot about their wedding in April 2022, claiming his mum “hijacked” his first dance and refused to design his wife’s wedding dress at the last minute. It all seems very strange because Victoria was gushing about Nicola all over social media less than two years later.

In January 2024, when the family were supposedly in the thick of their feud, the Spice Girl posted a bizarre video of her and Nicola dancing around the beach together at sunset in huge heels, like they were the best of friends. This completely contradicts Brooklyn’s claims.

She wrote in the caption of the Twitter post: “Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltz… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!! The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx.”

Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltz… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂 The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/9cRK56bZlA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 9, 2024

There are also loads of pictures of Victoria and Nicola hugging at the LOLA premiere in LA the following month, in February 2024. However, according to Brooklyn’s statement, Victoria and David “endlessly tried to ruin” his relationship since before the wedding, “and it hasn’t stopped”.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” he wrote. “The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’.”

Brooklyn further claimed his wife has been “consistently disrespected” by his family, “no matter how hard we’ve

tried to come together as one”. None of this makes any sense.

The Tab has reached out to Victoria and Brooklyn for comment.

