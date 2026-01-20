The Tab

David Beckham’s ex-assistant Rebecca Loos publicly defends Brooklyn’s ‘poor wife’

‘The truth always comes out’

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

Ever since Brooklyn Beckham dropped six bombshell Instagram Stories dragging his parents, the internet has been in a frenzy trying to figure out how much of what he’s saying is actually true. 

Brooklyn accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship” with his wife Nicola Peltz, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner. 

It’s difficult to know what the real story is, but now David Beckham’s former assistant Rebecca Loos, who he was once accused of having an affair with, has spoken out in defence of Brooklyn and Nicola. 

What were the rumours that Rebecca Loos had an affair with David Beckham?


Five years after David and Victoria were married, David’s personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, spoke publicly about having an affair with her boss. 

She said her and David had a four-month affair when he moved to Real Madrid, but he always denied the allegations. 

Speaking in the 2023 David Beckham documentary, Victoria said: “It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us”. 

“You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad… I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me”, she continued. 

How has Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s former assistant, defended Brooklyn and Nicola?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham


Though it has been years since the infidelity allegations, Rebecca has still gotten involved in the Beckham family feud with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz. 

Commenting on one of Rebecca’s posts, someone wrote: “Rebecca, you gotta see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted in his story about David and Victoria and their lies. I feel like Brooklyn is supporting everyone who knows the facade”. 

It was in response to this comment that Rebecca finally broke her silence on Brooklyn’s confession, saying: “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!”. 

Rebecca also replied to another comment which read “Fascinating admission from Brooklyn” by writing “The truth always comes out”. 

Featured image via Instagram @rebeccaloosofficial and @brooklynpeltzbeckham 

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been contacted for comment.

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

