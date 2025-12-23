The Tab
The pathetic reason Brooklyn Beckham BLOCKED his entire family as younger brother exposes him

If I roll my eyes harder they’re going to fall out

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The ongoing feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his entire family is starting to heat up, with younger brother Cruz revealing that his big bro had BLOCKED the family.

In one corner, we’ve got Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, while the rest of the Beckham dynasty stand ready in the opposite corner. Tensions seemingly began to rise during Nicola and Brooklyn’s courtship, with the former butting heads with her iconic mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. Relations have been strained ever since, with news outlets claiming that the Beckham family had unfollowed their eldest son on social media. Cruz soon put the rumours to bed, exposing the fact that Brooklyn blocked them all.

In a shocking Insta story, he wrote: “Not true. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked  . . .  as did I.”

Now here’s the odd reason Brooklyn Beckham blocked his family

You might think there was some massive blow-up or an argument to end all arguments that resulted in Brooklyn Beckham savagely blocking all his family on Instagram. Unfortunately, it’s the exact opposite and possibly the most nepo-baby temper tantrum you’ve ever seen.

You see, last week, would-be chef Brooklyn prepared beer-brined chicken and mashed potatoes in an advert for Express. This is when the unforgivable slight happened, because Victoria only went and LIKED the Insta post – how dare she.

“David and Victoria are understandably heartbroken by what’s gone on here,” a source told The Sun. “This came out of the blue for them, and in the lead-up to Christmas when families are supposed to come together, it’s devastating.”

Brooklyn reportedly threw his toys out of the pram because he wants to fix the rift privately, not through social media. So, of course, he blocked them all.

The source continued: “All they want is for things to be fixed but with every week they just seem to be getting worse. Unsurprisingly, Cruz and Romeo are furious that Brooklyn would make such a public attack.

“As for Brooklyn, he wants things fixed in private and not played out on social media, although his actions have resulted in quite the opposite.”

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Cardiff University promises no compulsory redundancies in 2026

Olivia Griffin

The decision follows six months of negotiations between university management and trade unions

What Cardiff students actually want for Christmas this year

Andrea Inte

Dear Santa, one Misfits queue skip please!

Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

Sabina Singh

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Signourney

Sigourney Weaver responds to backlash surrounding 55-year age gap kiss in new Avatar

Kieran Galpin

Jack Champion was 14/15 when they filmed it

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh

Her dad has spoken out now

‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ellamaria Viscomi

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’

