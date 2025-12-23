The pathetic reason Brooklyn Beckham BLOCKED his entire family as younger brother exposes him

6 hours ago

The ongoing feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his entire family is starting to heat up, with younger brother Cruz revealing that his big bro had BLOCKED the family.

In one corner, we’ve got Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, while the rest of the Beckham dynasty stand ready in the opposite corner. Tensions seemingly began to rise during Nicola and Brooklyn’s courtship, with the former butting heads with her iconic mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. Relations have been strained ever since, with news outlets claiming that the Beckham family had unfollowed their eldest son on social media. Cruz soon put the rumours to bed, exposing the fact that Brooklyn blocked them all.

In a shocking Insta story, he wrote: “Not true. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked . . . as did I.”

Now here’s the odd reason Brooklyn Beckham blocked his family

You might think there was some massive blow-up or an argument to end all arguments that resulted in Brooklyn Beckham savagely blocking all his family on Instagram. Unfortunately, it’s the exact opposite and possibly the most nepo-baby temper tantrum you’ve ever seen.

You see, last week, would-be chef Brooklyn prepared beer-brined chicken and mashed potatoes in an advert for Express. This is when the unforgivable slight happened, because Victoria only went and LIKED the Insta post – how dare she.

“David and Victoria are understandably heartbroken by what’s gone on here,” a source told The Sun. “This came out of the blue for them, and in the lead-up to Christmas when families are supposed to come together, it’s devastating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn reportedly threw his toys out of the pram because he wants to fix the rift privately, not through social media. So, of course, he blocked them all.

The source continued: “All they want is for things to be fixed but with every week they just seem to be getting worse. Unsurprisingly, Cruz and Romeo are furious that Brooklyn would make such a public attack.

“As for Brooklyn, he wants things fixed in private and not played out on social media, although his actions have resulted in quite the opposite.”

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock