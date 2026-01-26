The Tab

The brutal reason for Ariana and Cynthia’s Oscars snub, which makes their breakup even sadder

Apparently, they’re taking a break from one another

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

In recent weeks, we’ve learned that the relationship between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has been on the rocks since filming Wicked. They might not have been romantically involved, but I haven’t felt this depressed about a breakup since Lily Phillips and Drake – check, it’s a real thing.

“Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both Wicked and the sequel, but the truth is they never hung out when the cameras weren’t around,” a source close to the pair earlier told the MailOnline.

“They were never best friends out of the spotlight. Their relationship was purely professional. Right now they’re moving in totally different directions career-wise.”

Despite Cynthia being Ariana’s “rock” amid so-called concerned comments about her weight, the two have seemingly been taking a break from their publicly intense friendship.

Why didn’t Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo get nominations at The Oscars?

We don’t have long to wait until the 2026 Academy Awards, and when the nominations were announced last week, many people expected to see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s names up there. We couldn’t have been more wrong, despite the first film getting 10 nods.

Anonymous voters for The Oscars spoke to NewsNation about their collective decision to snub Wicked: For Good, and while the “movie wasn’t that great” compared to the first one, it seemed to boil down to Ariana and Cynthia.

They explained: “I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances. They creeped a lot of people out and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying.”

Another anonymous hater said the iconic duo “sucked the air” out of all of the public events.

“The movie wasn’t that good and (Erivo and Grande) sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on — and no one wanted to go through that again,” they added. “Think of it this way: We were protecting Ariana from her anxiety — and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again.”

So, let me get this straight: They had one of the most iconic friendships of 2024/2025, gave us so many viral moments, confused the entire planet with nail-holding and jarring antics, and they didn’t get a single Oscar nomination? The world is a cruel, cruel place.

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

