Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

After months of fingernail-holding, bawling their eyes out, and being all around iconic on the Wicked press tour, it seems that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s relationship has fizzled out.

For what feels like decades now, we’ve watched the symbiotic relationship between Ariana and Cynthia from afar. It was as jarring as it was endearing, resulting in a fabricated story where people claimed they were in a Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship.

As the world grew concerned over Ariana Grande’s health, Cynthia was reportedly there as her ever-present rock, according to the singer’s family.

“She really is her protector and helper, and they are even closer now than they were before,” one family member said, adding how Cynthia checked in on Ariana multiple times a day. “She has almost taken a motherly role, but definitely a big sister. Cynthia is helping her get through this latest bout.”

Sadly, people have now claimed that the relationship was never the once in a lifetime lovestory we all thought it was. Here I was thinking they were soulmates.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo never hang out

In a new interview with the MailOnline, sources close to Ariana Grande said that while she had a “bond” with Cynthia Erivo, they were never as close as it seemed.

“Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both Wicked and the sequel, but the truth is they never hung out when the cameras weren’t around,” they said.

“They were never best friends out of the spotlight. Their relationship was purely professional. Right now they’re moving in totally different directions career-wise.”

There is a glimmer of hope, though, because a different source said it was more about the Wicked press tour’s level of intensity. They just need a break, it seems.

The source explained: “When they were done promoting, they needed space. It was a lot. Intense. Nothing bad but they were together for weeks, so now it’s like, “Let’s hang with other friends.” It’s not something that has been spoken, it has just been organic. It’s not dramatic.”

Does someone have an acrylic I can hold on to? Feeling vulnerable AF right now.

