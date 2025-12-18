The Tab

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are doing another musical together, and it’s on stage

I need to get tickets

Ellissa Bain

If you’re starting to get Wicked withdrawal symptoms, you’ll be very excited to hear that Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are starring in another musical! This one isn’t a film though, it’s a stage show.

According to Deadline, the Glinda and Fiyero actors are in the early planning stages to reunite on stage in the musical Sunday in the Park With George. Rumours say it’s coming to London’s Barbican Theatre in summer 2027, but “no official announcement” will be made until the plans are completely finalised.

Sunday in the Park With George is a musical inspired by the French painter Georges Seurat’s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. It’s about a man called George, a fictional version of the painter, as he paints the piece of artwork which is now world-famous.

The second act then jumps forward a whole century and follows his great grandson, also called George, a modern-day artist who is feeling very overwhelmed and disconnected from his love for art. So, he goes on a journey and finds inspiration from his great grandfather’s artistic legacy.

Credit: Universal Pictures

It first opened on Broadway in 1984 and briefly came to the UK in 2005 to 2006. However, this will be the first time it’s opened in London in two decades. Deadline reports that everyone involved is “cautiously optimistic” that the show will go ahead with Ariana and Jonathan in 2027. The London revival is due to be directed by Marianne Elliott.

Speaking about the moment she met Jonathan in an interview with TIME magazine, Ariana said they had an instant connection, like they’d known each other for years.

“I first met Jonathan Bailey at a dance rehearsal for Wicked. I was nervous because i have always found him so brilliant having bookmarked and memorised a few bootleg clips of him onstage in company and the last five years but from the moment we met, I felt like i was giggling with someone I had known for 20 years,” she said.

“I felt so immediately safe, connected to, and obsessed with my new scene partner and friend. I can’t even begin to describe what a privilege it is to see just how thoughtful he is about his craft and also how generous he is with himself on such a demanding level.”

