Missing Oz? Here’s when you’ll be able to stream Wicked: For Good, and it could be DAYS away?!

10 hours ago

There’s nothing quite like enjoying the magic of Wicked: For Good in the cinema, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t all ravenous to binge it on streaming while tucked up at home with a bev.

The first Wicked movie came out on November 22, 2024, with For Good dropping a day earlier on November 21, 2025. Although streamers and Universal Pictures have yet to confirm the official release date, there’s a wealth of information that could point to a possible date.

If rumours are to be believed, we could be watching Wicked: For Good in the comfort of our own homes before the year is out.

need wicked for good on streaming like right now pic.twitter.com/CeT47z3BI7 — ♱ 𝖛𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖞 ♱ (@VomitsHerMind) November 21, 2025

What streaming sites will Wicked: For Good be on?

Unfortunately, as Wicked: For Good is a Universal Pictures project, the film will only be available for free on Peacock – that obviously makes it a little difficult for us in the UK, where Peacock is unavailable.

That being said, once released, we will see Wicked on both Sky Movies and NOW TV a few months after the drop on Peacock.

When can you watch Wicked: For Good at home?

While you won’t be able to simply press play and kick back to watch Wicked: For Good at home, there will be opportunities to rent or purchase the movie.

Again, nothing has been announced, but last year’s release does point to a possible time frame. As reported in Forbes, the first Wicked film was available on demand on December 31 last year, which was five weeks after it released in cinemas. If we follow that same formula, it means we could be getting it on December 30 – and just in time for 2026. Other rumours are circling online, with Twitter’s stan accounts claiming that it will be on Amazon Prime to rent or buy on December 5. I’m choosing to believe Forbes, simply because it’s closer and I’m impatient.

Either way, what a way to start the new year: Belting No Good Deed, watching Elphaba flirt with Glinda while the body of her sister is six feet from her, and hearing “in a clock tick” about 50 times.

Rejoicify!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Universal Pictures