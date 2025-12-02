The Tab
Wicked

The dark reason they keep saying ‘in a clock tick’ in Wicked, because it was cut from the film

This might be one thing I’m glad they cut

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

If you’ve watched Wicked: For Good, or been on Twitter since it dropped in November, you might have spied people moaning about the 50 million times Elphaba, Glinda, and other Ozians said “in a clock tick” or one of its many other variations.

“Why the f**k did they keep saying ‘IN A CLOCK TICK’ in Wicked: For Good, like maybe 7 times? Kshdjdjd,” one person complained on Twitter.

Another said: “Take a shot every time someone says ‘clock tick’ in Wicked Part 2.”

While the surface-level explanation is simply that Ozians have an odd language, like “in a clock tick” instead of “in a minute”, it also relates to a major theme/motif that was inevitably cut from the film.

Wicked’s ‘clock tick’ might be a reference to the Clock of the Time Dragon

Both of the Wicked films are based on the hit stage musical and the book series by Gregory Maguire. In said novels, the Clock of the Time Dragon is a touring puppet show that puts on prophetic performances of its audience’s past, present, and future. It touches on the idea that the Wicked story is all happening within the clock, something which is affirmed by the stage show because it all takes place on a clock face.

Obviously, such ideas are more than a little confusing, and they translate best in books and on stage. It’s not very cinematic, which is why the Clock of the Time Dragon was savagely cut from the movies.

In fact, the only named reference to the clock is Glinda’s introductory monologue, where she says: “According to the Time Dragon Clock, the melting occurred at the 13th hour.”

There’s also a somewhat dark religious aspect

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Credit: Universal Pictures

Credit: Universal Pictures/Reddit

There’s another aspect of “in a clock tick” that’s less confusing, but undoubtedly darker than the Clock of the Time Dragon.

Also in Gregory Maguire’s book is a new religion called Tiktokism, and no, it’s not a religion based around TikTok. Based on the Clock of the Time Dragon, which puts on vaguely p*rnographic shows, Tiktokism is described as a “dangerous” new movement in Oz.

“A Tiktokist is the kind of person who won’t turn off their phone [in church]. Their allegiance is to the stimulation, to the connection and to the appliance,” Gregory Maguire earlier told ReligionNews.

“While we don’t have cellphones in my Oz, there is a kind of reverence for that aspect of that moment in the industrial revolution which Oz seems to be going through. Tiktokism is a more dangerous shifting of the devotional impulse, away from the question of creation and toward the questions of utility.”

I’m almost glad they chose not to include Tiktokism or the Clock of the Time Dragon in Wicked – my head hurts.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Universal Pictures

More on: Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Film Wicked
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Wicked: For Good writer reveals why they decided to make Glinda’s ending so different

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande finally responds to trolling about her body, says weight comments are ‘not welcome’

Latest

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used the Bible as a source

University of Nottingham to sell £80m Castle Meadow Campus just months after it fully opened

Liz Burton

The campus has been dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by unions