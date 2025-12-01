The Tab
Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

It sends out the worst message

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

The Wicked: For Good ending is getting absolutely rinsed for its problematic ending – and it’s an issue I’ve thought for a while. Wicked: For Good is of course getting dragged for many, many things – and most of those things are indeed the fault of the film and Jon M Chu’s rather perplexing decisions. But one thing it can’t really do is stop the fact that act two of Wicked on stage is not that good either, and the ending – which sees the citizens of Oz never understand the truth about Elphaba and they go to their graves with her villainised and never repent for their persecution of the animals on order from the Wizard’s propaganda. Here’s why people are fuming about the problematic ending of Wicked For Good and why we need to talk about it.

This scathing review put it perfectly

The review paragraph highlighted above details a truly problematic issue with the Wicked: For Good message in 2025 – why do we  assume the people should just live in their delusion? Surely it would be more important to show us seeing the Ozians learn the error of their ways and how quickly they were led by the Wizard and Morrible’s propaganda to turn on the animals and Elphaba?

It’s dangerous to put that message into a world where political enemies are doing just that – and it’s sad and a bit unsettling that Elphaba never gets her public redemption.

Most Read

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

@rateandseemovies Dedicated to my nieces who said I wasn’t allowed to make fun of #wickedmovie #wickedforgood #movietok #tiktokbingeworthycontest ♬ original sound – Rate and See

This TikTok also details how stupid this is. It calls out how the people of Oz are just told that no longer the animals are what they thought to believe, and jokingly has the Ozians saying “Are you not going to do a big compelling speech that shows how we need to see the error of our ways?”

It also calls out how despite the animals getting to return to Oz the film does nothing to try and redeem Elphaba in the eyes of the Ozians. It’s just such an unearned ending and a really gaping hole in the film that leaves me with such a bad taste in my mouth and takes a lot of the shine out of any empowering message the entire Wicked franchise wants to go for.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

 

More on: Film Wicked
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Latest

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack