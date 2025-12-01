The Tab
Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

Kieran Galpin

Stranger Things season five theories are starting to pile up, and while most of them are probably worlds away from the truth, this one involving Vecna’s real plan seems pretty well supported.

The first drop of season five was released last week, and while the Duffer brothers have promised answers to all of our burning questions, we’re currently at a point where not a lot is making sense. Why is Vecna kidnapping children? What’s his ultimate goal? How does the Mind Flayer factor in? What’s the difference between the Upside Down and Dimension X? All that and more has got most of us scratching our heads.

Though we’ve got a few weeks to wait before answers finally start to come our way, a prevailing theory on both Reddit and TikTok is making a lot of sense.

Credit: Netflix

In between kidnapping kids, hiding from the gang, and moisturising his body tentacles, Vecna hasn’t really had time to clue us into his wider ambitions. Though we all assume they’re sinister in nature, what if this is all a case of miscommunication?

In the prequel stage play, The First Shadow, which has tons of lore about Henry Creel, we learn that he got his powers in *that* cave with the Mind Flayer. Not only did the 12-hour experience give him a lifetime of PTSD, but Henry was forever changed and warped into the malignant little f**ker we got a closer look at in season four.

Now, stay with me here, because things are about to get wild

In seasons one to four of Stranger Things, Scott Clarke’s science lessons seemingly hint at major themes in that season. He earlier taught the kids about hive minds, alternate dimensions, and radio signals. In season five, the lesson was about Einstein-Rosen bridges, also known as wormholes. Theoretically, such wormholes would allow someone to travel effortlessly between dimensions, universes, and even time periods.

Okay, so what’s that got to do with Vecna’s plan in Stranger Things?

Right, so here’s where we are at: People are convinced that Vecna wants to create an Einstein-Rosen bridge, which is not so coincidentally the same shape as Will’s artwork in the barn.

But why would Vecna want to create a wormhole, I hear you ask. It’s actually quite simple: To go back in time and stop himself from killing his family, a major theme in the stage show.

Need further proof? No problem. Why on Earth would evil Vecna give Holly her favourite song and a cassette tape, when it’s something that can stop him? Why appear to the kids as a friend, when he’s kidnapped and killed people in the past without issue? Other clues were dropped in those first four episodes as well, like Derek making a tesseract. Tesseracts can be used for time travel, like in Holly’s favourite book, A Wrinkle in Time. See, it’s all adding up.

The prevailing theory is that a part of Henry – the original Henry, and not the evil one – lives on inside Vecna. That part of him wants to undo everything the Mind Flayer kicked off decades prior, and while his methods aren’t exactly helpful, he’s not letting anything stop him.

Noah Schnapp once said that Vecna is the “most misunderstood villain”, and he might just be right.

Featured image credit: Netflix

