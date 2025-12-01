The Tab
Noah Schnapp

‘This twink can’t act for sh*t’: Explaining Lana Del Rey dragging Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things

I mean, she’s not wrong

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Twitter is going feral over the alleged moment Lana Del Rey dragged Noah Schnapp’s acting in the latest episode drop of Stranger Things season five.

Twitter might be a little biased on account of Noah Schnapp being an objectively awful person, but his acting in the latest season of Stranger Things has been robotic at best and outright awful at worst.

“Noah Schnapp’s acting in Stranger Things season 5 is so bad, oh my god,” one person wrote on Twitter, as another said, “Stranger Things is crazy bc you can go from Winona Ryder acting her ass off to Noah Schnapp ruining the scene with his f**k ass acting.”

Naturally, when people spotted Lana Del Rey dragging his acting, the internet was more than supportive. In a response to a Netflix video on Instagram, she reportedly wrote: “This twink can’t act for sh*t.”

Though she wouldn’t necessarily be wrong, it turned out that Lana’s tweet was completely fabricated. Some outlets have reported that it was AI-generated, but you wouldn’t exactly need top-tier skills in Photoshop to doctor the quote.

“Louder for the people in the back who are defending his zionist untalented ass,” one person responded.

Another wrote: “I second her, and third, fourth too.”

Lana Del Rey didn’t, but why are people dragging Noah Schnapp?

@staytunednbc

#StrangerThings star #NoahSchnapp breaks his silence after online backlash over his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

♬ original sound – staytunednbc

Though Lana Del Rey’s comments about Noah Schnapp are fake, that isn’t to say his name isn’t attached to a boatload of controversy.

It all started back in 2023, a few months after October 7th, when Noah and some friends handed out stickers that read “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS.” There was obviously a massive amount of backlash to this, even moreso considering the atrocities still happening in Gaza to this day.

He posted a TikTok in response to the backlash, but it honestly just made it even worse.

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel,” he said.

“I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot.”

Featured image credit: LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock

