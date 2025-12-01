The Tab

Wicked: For Good director explains why Dorothy’s face was filmed, but cut from the movie

I kind of wish we saw it

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Wicked director Jon M. Chu has finally explained why Dorothy’s face is never shown in Wicked: For Good, even though they actually filmed scenes where you could see it.

Speaking to Business Insider about the second half of his two-part adaptation of the broadway musical, Chu said Dorothy was intentionally kept out of focus to keep the story centered on Glinda and Elphaba. During casting, Chu revealed they literally used a sheet to hide actors’ faces while looking at their silhouettes.

“I was looking at how she could walk, but also, could I guide her in that way?” he said. “The person had to have youthful energy, so we ultimately chose a dancer.”

That dancer turned out to be Bethany Weaver, who plays Dorothy on screen, just… not her face.

Chu admitted there were moments where Dorothy’s face was visible in early cuts of the film: “We shot some things where you could see her face, but every time, it was a distraction.”

The rule behind the choice came straight from the stage show. Chu revealed what the creators of the musical told him: “The thing we went by the whole time was something from the show. They told us it’s always about the girls! Whatever is happening, it’s about the girls. So every time it drew us to, ‘What does Dorothy think?’ we reminded ourselves of that.”

For Good wraps up the witches’ stories by pulling them directly into the events of The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy still appears throughout the film, from her house dropping into Munchkinland to the iconic water-throwing moment (which, in this version, we learn Elphaba orchestrated herself).

Credit: Universal

There are also glimpses of Dorothy being carried by flying monkeys, and shots of her with Toto and her companions inside the Wizard’s chamber as he sends them after Elphaba. But when it comes to her interactions with Glinda, the Good Witch has zero time for her. Glinda even rolls her eyes when Dorothy won’t get into the Wizard’s hot air balloon, muttering, “It’s always something with her.”

Other Oz favourites also show up, including a grown-up wowardly lion voiced by Colman Domingo, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero’s scarecrow.

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Kieran Galpin

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

