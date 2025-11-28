The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

2 hours ago

Just because the likes of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey booked Wicked, doesn’t mean there weren’t some pretty stellar choices who auditioned for their role.

We’ve already established how Sherryl Lee Ralph auditioned for Madame Morrible, a choice many people seemingly preferred. A lot of stupidly hot men auditioned for Fiyero, with the role eventually going with Jonathan Bailey after the casting directors managed to work around his schedule. A full list of who auditioned for Wicked is available here.

Though I’m a firm believer that Ariana Grande was born to play Glinda, these other actresses who auditioned would have been amazing.

Dove Cameron auditioned for Glinda in Wicked

Dove Cameron had long been a fancasting favourite for Glinda, not only because of her blonde tresses, but also her history of playing musical characters. A Disney Channel actress born and bred, Dove has gone on to sing her heart out in Descendants films, Hairspray, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, and Clueless.

“I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime. I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, 7. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered,” she said a few years back.

Though she wasn’t lucky enough to book the role after the “long process” of auditioning, she did wish Ariana the best: “I’m so excited for Ariana. She’s a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she’s gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it.”

Amanda Seyfried ‘bent over backwards’ for the role

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey)

Though she might be a little too old to play Glinda in Wicked, Amanda Seyfried “bent over backwards” during the audition process. She was hungry for the role.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked—because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of ‘The Dropout’ on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you,” she said.

“I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Mis, I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better.’ So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Reneé Rapp wasn’t bitter about not getting the part

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @reneerapp

After starring in both the Mean Girls musical movie and the stage show, Reneé Rapp was hungry for another musical role. Though she didn’t get it, she was thrilled for Ariana.

“I did, I did, yeah. Ariana’s gonna be – can I cuss? Ok, she’s gonna be f—ing amazing. I’m so excited,” she said on WWHL when Andy Cohen asked her whether she auditioned.

Taylor Louderman is a theatre queen

Taylor Louderman was the original Regina George on Broadway, and she was more than a little gutted to not book the role of Glinda in Wicked.

“yyyy did I even audition or think I had a chance?!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a teary picture.

“This business…you can’t care too much about any role you’re auditioning for (or you could get hurt & won’t come back) but you have to care enough to give it your all,” she continued, sharing a picture of herself looking tearful. I cared too much this time. I hope it’s okay that I’m sharing this.”

Apparently, there are even more huge names who auditioned for Glinda in Wicked, but those are the only celebs we currently know. Stephanie Hsu was offered an audition after Everything Everywhere All At Once, which also stared Michelle Yeoh, but she turned it down.

Featured image credit: Universal Pictures/Instagram