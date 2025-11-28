The Tab
Extensive search underway as British man falls off 14-deck cruise ship, presumed dead

The drop was around 200 feet

Kieran Galpin | News

Alongside a German yacht, authorities in Tenerife are currently searching for a British man who fell off the Marella Explorer 2 whilst on a cruise around the Canary Islands.

It’s been a truly terrifying year for cruise lovers, because just months after that little girl fell off a Disney cruise ship, there have been more than a few horrific accidents on similar vessels. Someone fell overboard last month on a Norwegian Jewel cruise, a cheerleader was viciously killed onboard during her holiday, and we’ve once again revisited the poop cruise palaver in Netflix’s new documentary.

On Thursday, another cruise ship horror story emerged, this time involving a 76-year-old British man. Here’s what we know.

The old man fell off the cruise ship on Thursday

Canva

Credit: Canva

On Thursday, November 27, the Spanish coastguard recieved a “man overboard” alert when a currently unidentified 76-year-old was seen “entering the water.”

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a guest was seen entering the water while the ship was on passage to La Gomera. Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time,” Marella Cruises said in a statement.

“Our dedicated care team is supporting the family, providing assistance and comfort. We are working closely with local authorities and will continue to offer every possible support.”

A manhunt has been launched as a result, but the man is presumed dead. Under direction from the Harbour Master’s Office, Tenerife’s Maritime Rescue Centre has sent out the Helimer 201 helicopter, Salvamar Menkalinan and Salvamar Mizar rescue vessels, and the Sasemar 103 aircraft. The search resumed on Friday morning, with the vessels working in shifts to find the man. A German ship and a Río Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma have also joined the search.

Spanish coastguards said: “From the outset, a maritime and air search operation was launched, coordinated by the CCS Tenerife under the direction of the Tenerife Harbour Master’s Office, with the participation of Maritime Rescue maritime and air resources which are the Helimer 201 helicopter, Salvamar Menkalinan and Salvamar Mizar vessels and the Sasemar 103 aircraft,” Spain’s coastguard said in a statement.

“Today, 28 November, the search resumed early in the morning with the Helimer 201 helicopter, which will take turns with the Civil Guard’s Cuco helicopter. In addition, the Río Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma has joined the search.”

This is a developing situation, and more information is expected to follow.

Featured image credit: Carlos Barba/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

wicked nessarose

This huge change to Nessarose in Wicked: For Good is completely different from the musical

Cassandra Fong

Elphaba makes a different choice in the movie

19-year-old arrested as police investigate viral Leicester university ‘belt’ video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

University of Leicester has also issued a statement

Here’s how to do that hilarious AI ceiling collapse prank all over TikTok right now

Ellissa Bain

It’s so good

Wicked Ethan Slater Spongebob

We all wowed at him in Wicked, but these resurfaced videos of Ethan Slater are CURSED

Harrison Brocklehurst

Playing SpongeBob feels like a humiliation ritual

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

I can’t cope with how tragic it is in the book

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

Ellissa Bain

It’s so confusing

The four huge actors Ariana Grande beat to play Glinda in Wicked, because she really is popular

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I vibe with these women as Glinda

Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine died

‘Shame on you’: Drag Race legend calls out fan site for posting that she’d passed away

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘My apologies for the emotional distress this false posting has caused’

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

The most wonderful time of the year is here

Drag Race UK season seven queens

Drag Race UK season seven queens clap back at people calling this year’s the worst one yet

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘Can we consider we’re people behind the screen – all who had dreams of being on the show’

