Extensive search underway as British man falls off 14-deck cruise ship, presumed dead

3 hours ago

Alongside a German yacht, authorities in Tenerife are currently searching for a British man who fell off the Marella Explorer 2 whilst on a cruise around the Canary Islands.

It’s been a truly terrifying year for cruise lovers, because just months after that little girl fell off a Disney cruise ship, there have been more than a few horrific accidents on similar vessels. Someone fell overboard last month on a Norwegian Jewel cruise, a cheerleader was viciously killed onboard during her holiday, and we’ve once again revisited the poop cruise palaver in Netflix’s new documentary.

On Thursday, another cruise ship horror story emerged, this time involving a 76-year-old British man. Here’s what we know.

The old man fell off the cruise ship on Thursday

On Thursday, November 27, the Spanish coastguard recieved a “man overboard” alert when a currently unidentified 76-year-old was seen “entering the water.”

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a guest was seen entering the water while the ship was on passage to La Gomera. Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time,” Marella Cruises said in a statement.

“Our dedicated care team is supporting the family, providing assistance and comfort. We are working closely with local authorities and will continue to offer every possible support.”

A manhunt has been launched as a result, but the man is presumed dead. Under direction from the Harbour Master’s Office, Tenerife’s Maritime Rescue Centre has sent out the Helimer 201 helicopter, Salvamar Menkalinan and Salvamar Mizar rescue vessels, and the Sasemar 103 aircraft. The search resumed on Friday morning, with the vessels working in shifts to find the man. A German ship and a Río Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma have also joined the search.

BREAKING: 76-year-old British national missing after falling from cruise ship off Tenerife coasthttps://t.co/ckcaF7CtEh 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/0uPd1tZzh2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 28, 2025

Spanish coastguards said: “From the outset, a maritime and air search operation was launched, coordinated by the CCS Tenerife under the direction of the Tenerife Harbour Master’s Office, with the participation of Maritime Rescue maritime and air resources which are the Helimer 201 helicopter, Salvamar Menkalinan and Salvamar Mizar vessels and the Sasemar 103 aircraft,” Spain’s coastguard said in a statement.

“Today, 28 November, the search resumed early in the morning with the Helimer 201 helicopter, which will take turns with the Civil Guard’s Cuco helicopter. In addition, the Río Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma has joined the search.”

This is a developing situation, and more information is expected to follow.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Carlos Barba/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock