Grim details emerge after 18-year-old girl is found dead on cruise ‘stuffed under bed’

The details are horrifying

Hebe Hancock | News

Shocking claims have emerged about the death of a teenage girl who was found dead on a Carnival Cruise ship earlier this month, with sources now alleging her body was discovered “stuffed under a bed” in her family’s cabin.

Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old high school senior from Titusville, Florida, had been on a six-day Caribbean trip with her dad, step mum and siblings when she suddenly fell ill during dinner on the 6th November, and reportedly told relatives she was heading back to her room. By the next morning, she hadn’t shown up for breakfast, causing a frantic search across the 4,700-passenger ship.

@fl.anna18 I like em tall, hot, with a lil bit of attitude and 6ft 💋❤️ #fyp #real #likeitup #comment ♬ all that bad – moseley

But according to two sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, it was a cabin maid who allegedly found the teen. They claim Anna was discovered just after 11.30am on the 7th November, wrapped in a blanket, covered with life jackets and pushed underneath a bed.

Because the ship was in international waters between Florida and Mexico when Anna died, the case is being handled by the FBI rather than local police. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner has listed her time of death as 11.17am but has not released a cause.

Her dad, Christopher Kepner, says authorities have given him almost no information.

“We were there as a family. Everybody was questioned,” he told the Daily Mail. “I don’t know who they are looking at or what their investigation is. I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers.”

Credit: Unsplash/Daniele D Andreti

With so few official details, Anna’s death has triggered speculation online, forcing her family to shut themselves off from TV and social media. Tributes have since piled up around her car at Temple Christian School, where Anna, known as “Anna Banana”, was set to graduate in May and had plans to join the military.

The 18-year-old was a gymnast, varsity cheerleader and self-professed travel lover who had even posted TikToks from the same cruise ship six months earlier. In one clip, she danced in a white dress on deck with the caption: “I wanna go back.”

@fl.anna18 I miss this day #cruise #tmb #pepaw #ily ♬ YOUR WAY’S BETTER – Forrest Frank

Carnival has said it is focused on supporting the family and cooperating with federal investigators. The FBI has declined to comment further.

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

