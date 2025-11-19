Grim details emerge after 18-year-old girl is found dead on cruise ‘stuffed under bed’

2 days ago

Shocking claims have emerged about the death of a teenage girl who was found dead on a Carnival Cruise ship earlier this month, with sources now alleging her body was discovered “stuffed under a bed” in her family’s cabin.

Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old high school senior from Titusville, Florida, had been on a six-day Caribbean trip with her dad, step mum and siblings when she suddenly fell ill during dinner on the 6th November, and reportedly told relatives she was heading back to her room. By the next morning, she hadn’t shown up for breakfast, causing a frantic search across the 4,700-passenger ship.

But according to two sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, it was a cabin maid who allegedly found the teen. They claim Anna was discovered just after 11.30am on the 7th November, wrapped in a blanket, covered with life jackets and pushed underneath a bed.

Because the ship was in international waters between Florida and Mexico when Anna died, the case is being handled by the FBI rather than local police. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner has listed her time of death as 11.17am but has not released a cause.

Her dad, Christopher Kepner, says authorities have given him almost no information.

“We were there as a family. Everybody was questioned,” he told the Daily Mail. “I don’t know who they are looking at or what their investigation is. I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers.”

With so few official details, Anna’s death has triggered speculation online, forcing her family to shut themselves off from TV and social media. Tributes have since piled up around her car at Temple Christian School, where Anna, known as “Anna Banana”, was set to graduate in May and had plans to join the military.

The 18-year-old was a gymnast, varsity cheerleader and self-professed travel lover who had even posted TikToks from the same cruise ship six months earlier. In one clip, she danced in a white dress on deck with the caption: “I wanna go back.”

Carnival has said it is focused on supporting the family and cooperating with federal investigators. The FBI has declined to comment further.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva, TikTok/@fl.anna18