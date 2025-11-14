The Tab
human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

Suchismita Ghosh | News

Chilling details have surfaced about the alleged “human safari” that took place during the siege of Sarajevo, as an intelligence officer who says he witnessed the shocking practice has spoken out.

The claims, which sound almost unbelievable because of how strange and cruel they are, describe wealthy foreign visitors allegedly paying huge sums of money to fire at civilians trapped in the city during the 1992–1996 Bosnian War. Investigators in Italy and Bosnia are now examining the allegations with fresh urgency, as reported by the BBC.

So, what exactly did this witness see?

The anonymous Slovenian intelligence operative, who worked with the US during the conflict, appeared in the 2022 documentary Sarajevo Safari. He explained that Serbian fighters escorted him around several of their sniper positions overlooking the besieged city.

From these hills and high-rise buildings, apparently, gunmen routinely targeted Sarajevo’s residents, but what he saw beside them shocked him. He said that he met foreign “tourist shooters” who had reportedly paid up to $90,000 each to take turns firing at civilians.

According to his testimony, rifles and binoculars were deliberately set up for the visitors, almost like a guided hunting trip. “They were not like your average people,” he said in the documentary. Their shooting skills, he added, were “remarkable.”

‘That was the first time I witnessed the Sarajevo Safari up close’

At one sniper position, he said he watched a wealthy visitor aim at a man walking down the street. He said that after pulling the trigger, the tourist reacted with excitement, followed by other guests eagerly stepping forward for their turn.

Most Read

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

He also said that he witnessed one visitor point his weapon at a child holding their mother’s hand. That was when he realised the true scale of the cruelty. He explained in the film that tourists were charged more to shoot at children.

“For certain sums of money, strangers would come in to shoot at the surrounded citizens of Sarajevo,” he said. Despite being offered the chance to fire the rifle for free, he refused.

Credit: Fehim Demir/Shutterstock

How did civilians even cope with this?

During the siege, residents had no choice but to adapt to daily sniper fire. Streets exposed to gunmen became notorious danger zones. Locals left warnings for one another and developed ways of moving to reduce their chances of being shot.

People would “pause and change pace when running to confuse the sniper across the street,” the intelligence officer explained.

More than 5,000 civilians were killed in the siege. And over 13,000 people in total lost their lives between 1992 and 1996, according to the BBC.

Is anyone actually investigating this now?

Yes. Italian journalist Ezio Gavazzeni recently submitted a detailed report, including testimony from a Bosnian military intelligence officer, to prosecutors in Milan.

That officer claims Bosnian forces discovered the alleged safaris in 1993 and passed the information to Italy’s military intelligence service in 1994. According to Ansa news agency, the officer was apparently told, “We’ve put a stop to it and there won’t be any more safaris.” After two to three months, the trips allegedly stopped.

Speaking to Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper, Gavazzeni claimed “many” participated in the crimes, estimating “at least a hundred” people, with Italians reportedly paying “a lot of money,” around €100,000 (£88,000) in today’s terms.

Italian counter-terrorism prosecutor Alessandro Gobbis is now trying to determine whether Italian nationals took part. If confirmed, they could be charged with murder.

According to the New York Post, speaking on behalf of the Bosnian government, a spokesperson from the Bosnian Consulate in Milan said, “We are impatient to discover the truth about such a cruel matter in order to close a chapter of history. I am in possession of certain information I will be sharing with the investigators.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Fehim Demir/Shutterstock.

More on: crime News Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Dubai Porta Potty parties young woman shares details

Young woman reveals horrifying acts she was asked to perform at Dubai ‘Porta Potty parties’

OnlyFans model mother details Dubai attack

OnlyFans model’s mother shares horrific details of what she went through in Dubai attack

Porta Potty party truth OnlyFans model

Shocking truth behind ‘Porta Potty parties’ as OnlyFans model found injured in Dubai speaks out

Latest

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

‘Academic snobbery’: Russell Group uni slammed by critics over axing of 48 courses

Lucy McLaughlin

Two nursing courses are being cut at a time when the city’s healthcare services are already strained

Influencer found dead on billionaire’s yacht after residents heard ‘mysterious screams’

Hebe Hancock

The details are creepy

Leisha reveals the sad real reason she and Reiss split before the MAFS UK reunion

Ellissa Bain

It has nothing to do with the night out

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so creepy