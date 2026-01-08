Polyamorous throuple with a weird hierarchy share their relationship rules, and it’s wild

Their rule about dinner time is actually bonkers

A polyamorous throuple with a strange hierarchy shared a look into their lives in a clip going viral on socials, and their rules are super controversial.

Love Don’t Judge is a YouTube series that shows unique couples from around the world who are in unconventional relationships. There are loads of videos on the channel with millions of views over the past year, featuring couples with everything from huge age gaps to extreme height differences.

One clip on Instagram Reels shows a polyamorous couple, Nexus, Quinn and Trinket, who work in a hierarchical structure in their relationship. In the video, they explain how this works.

“Every day I come home, and then I will greet Quinn first, then Trinket. I greet Quinn at the door first because it is part of our hierarchy,” Nexus, the only man in the relationship, said.

Quinn added: “We don’t have to worry about jealousy because we just have already predisposed everything.”

The throuple then broke down the rules of their relationship, putting Nexus on top, then his “primary partner,” Quinn, and lastly their girlfriend, Quinn.

“We have a structure that we use to make sure everyone is satisfied, it does go with needs and wants. So in that hierarchy it’s my needs, their needs, my wants, their wants,” Nexus said.

Quinn explained: “So I am married to Nexus, but Trinket is our girlfriend, so he’s my primary partner, and she’s my secondary partner.”

One rule in particular really struck many people the wrong way. At dinnertime, instead of eating together, the throuple has a specific order for who gets to eat first.

“So out of respect for our relationship, we just let Nexus eat first, and then I have some and then Trinket has some,” Quinn said.

Yes, in their relationship, Nexus eats first and then the girls eat his leftovers. Interesting.

Of course, all the comments are dragging this throuple, for the weird patriarchal vibes, which puts the man at the top of the relationship and everybody else’s needs after his.

“Nothing wrong with polyamory but the whole ‘he eats first then we eat the leftovers’ thing threw me,” one person said.

“As a Polyamorous person, I am judging HARD,” said another.

