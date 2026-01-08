Here’s the leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood, the members’ club for insufferable gays

They don’t refer to themselves as gay, which is very gay

While it’s not clear how many members it currently boasts, the Straight Acting Brotherhood is inciting a bit of chaos over on TikTok and Instagram.

It’s an exclusive members’ club for men who are attracted to other men, which in the normal world is called being gay. Despite that, you won’t find that g-word on their socials, or any reference to what they brand “low value behaviours.” This includes things like rainbows and pride parades, but also hookup culture, partying, and being feminine.

In the words of it’s founder, who we’ll get onto later: “Most gay guys will not understand this. I built the Straight Acting Brotherhood out of desperation. Because I’ve never been able to find guys like me: Masculine, ambitious, who reject the gay culture.”

You don’t have to be Einstein to know that gay people come in all shapes and forms, a lot of them masculine and ambitious, but common sense doesn’t seem to be that prevalent within this group.

Besides moaning on social media about glitter and rainbows, the Straight Acting Brotherhood also goes on holiday together – HA, gayyy. Members are expected to attend at least one getaway each year, some to the sum of $7k, but most of the benefits seem to be networking-based. The brotherhood’s current roster includes people in law, trading, content creation, real estate, and ecommerce.

The leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood is this dude

The man behind the Straight Acting Brotherhood is influencer and apparent grifter Jonny Cutuli, who has 35k followers on Instagram and a further 36k on TikTok. It seems he works in e-commerce, which is not massively surprising in 2026.

For someone who hates the word gay or anything to do with gay culture, Jonny has made it his entire brand. Jonny’s earlier content was all about “hiding in masculinity” when he was in the closet, which usually turns into an out and proud moment where they accept themselves. Back then, he even referred to himself as a gay man. Unfortunately, he seemingly went the other way, doubling down on masculinity while pointing to the rest of the LGBTQ+ community as the problem.

Now, every single video is either about the Straight Acting Brotherhood or how disgusting and gross the community he rejects is. It’s very dude-bro podcaster core, but with a rainbow twist. Who could have guessed that incels come in queer form as well?

“Hi, my name’s Jonny and I don’t like a lot of the bullsh*t happening in the gay world,” he said in one TikTok. “That’s why I’m building a space for ambitious men who want more than just hookups, rainbow parades, and nightlife. I lived in the UK, Dubai, Poland, and now Bali, and I’ve never been able to find a space that actually felt like home.”

You could almost feel sorry for him, but then he talks about being a “normal” straight-acting man who “just so happens to like men.”

In his Instagram bio, Jonny pens that he’s “not into LGBTQXYZ”, so someone should probably tell him that there’s nothing gayer than creating your own subgroup of queerness to be seen.

LGBTQ+ has now been replaced with LGBTQS – the “s” is for stupid as hell.

