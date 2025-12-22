Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

1 hour ago

If you’re a man who likes men but hates the LGBTQ+ community, then the Straight Acting Brotherhood might just be the community you’ve been looking for.

Exclusive members’ clubs are nothing new, and somehow, decades after country clubs and posh totty groups became so prevalent, they’ve only grown more insufferable. From content houses for influencers to old-money groups like the Tuxedo Society, there’s apparently a community for everyone.

Unfortunately, this one has a pretty strict set of criteria. Do you make the cut?

What is the Straight Acting Brotherhood?

The Straight Acting Brotherhood is exactly what it says on the tin: It’s a members’ club for men who are sexually attracted to other men. Despite that, you won’t find the words “gay”, “LGBTQ+” or “queer” anywhere on their website. The brothers seem to believe they’re the black sheep of the LGBTQ+ community, as if there’s not a whole “masc 4 masc” community already out there.

“The Straight Acting Brotherhood is a highly exclusive members’ club for high-network, masculine men who are into men. Its culture rises beyond the hollow LGBT culture, connecting the top one per cent of men who reject the gay scene and strive for personal greatness,” the description on its website reads.

It’s giving pick me behaviour.

Okay, but what do they actually do?

Short answer: Not a lot, but if you really want a giggle, keep reading for the longer answer.

The only real benefit of the Straight Acting Brotherhood is a sense of community amongst your fellow gay-hating brothers. There’s plenty of “networking” opportunities, according to its website, with its current members hailing from fields in law, trading, content creation, real estate, and – shocker – ecommerce.

A major part of the brotherhood seems to be trips to various exotic locales. Irony aside, because let’s be honest, what’s gayer than going to Thailand with a bunch of other muscled-up gay twunks, there are currently three trips available. The Warrior Retreat in Koh Samui is $5k, The Greek Gods Event is $5.5k, and The Swiss Experience is $7k. Buying one of these holiday packages automatically lets you into the brotherhood, if you pass their vetting process, of course.

How do you join?

Each prospective member has to go through an extensive vetting process to gain access, but that can be shortened if you get a referral from someone who is already a member. Without the referral, standards are “higher.”

As per its website, these are the steps to entering the inner circle:

Apply to the waitlist

Get pre-approved

Intro call with the team

Get officially approved

Book a qualifiying even and introduce yourself to the brothers

Unlock access to the online community and prepare for your first event

Meet in person and experience a brotherhood of masculine men

There’s *technically* no membership fee, but you are expected to cough up between $4 and $7k for the trips once a year.

“If your application is declined, it usually means we didn’t get enough insight into who you are, how you align with our values, and why you want to join the Brotherhood. Take your time with the vetting process and give thoughtful answers before reapplying,” the website reads.

You can also join if you’re not officially out of the closet, but I’m not quite sure how that would work. Surely going away with other gay – sorry – masculine men who like men is a dead giveaway?

Who’s in the exclusive members’ club?

The laughable members’ club was seemingly started by influencer Jonny Cutuli, who mostly moans and complains about the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram and TikTok. He’s a man who is interested in other men, but doesn’t subscribe to the gay label. He called the LGBTQ+ community a “rainbow cult”, but personally, I prefer rainbow mafia.

Here’s the thing: The gay community is not a monolith. Everyone has different opinions, values, likes, and dislikes. Some gay men don’t subscribe to pride parades and go-go boys, much like Jonny Cutuli, and that’s okay. The difference is, those same men aren’t creating members’ clubs that hinge on a genuine dislike for the community they pretend not to be a part of. You might not like drag queens, femininity, and the rainbow, but without those things, you wouldn’t be able to create your silly little club in the first place. Read a book.

After combing through the Straight Acting Brotherhood’s website, I’m starting to rethink my position on homophobia.

