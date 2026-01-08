‘Daddy no’: OnlyFans father and son drop first YouTube video together and it’s *uncomfortable*

8 mins ago

The infamous father and son OnlyFans duo have dropped a YouTube video together, and all I can say is that it’s uncomfortable. Dean and Bray Byrne really know how to make everyone feel a kind of way.

In the last couple of weeks, we’ve all learned that 41-year-old Dean has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. Dean was already established in the OnlyFans world, then, his son said he wanted to follow in his footsteps. So naturally, they decided to do so together.

They’ve insisted their content is “not weird” and have spoken out about their bond, and how they view each other as more of friends than a parent and child. As they’ve got more and more popular, they’ve now launched a YouTube channel, with their first video having just dropped.

The pair have launched a YouTube podcast, quite toe curlingly named “Daddy No”. The first episode is titled “father son talks” and is basically just 15 minutes of them chatting rubbish together. The podcast doesn’t really follow much of a structure, as Dean and Bray discuss things such as old dating apps, relationships and… their favourite sex positions.

“What’s your body count?,” Dean quite candidly asked his son during one moment. Bray replied: “I think it’s like four to be honest. It’s not bad is it?”. His dad replied no, “it’s pretty good”. Bray then asked his dad was his body count was when he was aged 18, and he replied six or seven.

Bray then followed up: “While we’re at it, I was going to ask, what’s your favourite position?”. His dad replied: “Oh this is an awkward one, I don’t know if it’s a difficult one this, because I do like to look at the face but I also love doggy. I just love the bum. The shape of the bum, I love being very handsy on it.” Dean then – sat next to his son – mimicked getting his face and shoving it… well you know.

They then went on to discuss if they like women “clean shaven” or “hairy”. All the usual stuff to discuss with your dad or child! It’s all a bit of a mess, but if you want to watch the whole thing, here you go.

Watch the full YouTube video father and son duo Dean and Bray shared here:

