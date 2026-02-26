The Tab
Bonnie Blue

Here are all of Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy videos, so Baby Blue can look back at the memories

Dear Bonnie: I have some name suggestions

Kieran Galpin | Trends

2026 is already proving to be one hell of a year, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested and Bonnie Blue’s pregnant bombshell. Those two moments are definitely of the same calibre.

Though you might argue that it was only a matter of time, after all, her aversion to protection is well documented, no one could have guessed that Bonnie Blue would fall pregnant after her 400-man “breeding” event earlier this month. The father is yet to be revealed, but it’s one of them. Maybe 20-year-old Jak White?

We’re still a long way off Bonnie Blue giving birth, because if she did really fall pregnant during her event, her due date is around November. That being said, there have been a few developments in the case of the baby, who shall henceforth be known as Baby Blue until Bonnie decides on a name.

Here are all the videos, perfectly packaged for little Baby Blue to see how he or she came into the world.

The event that started it all

@the_street_daily

Bonnieblue passing around her pregnancy test to see who is the baby dad #bonnieblue #viral

♬ BIG THINGS A GWAAN – Jahci Kole

Though not confirmed, Baby Blue was likely conceived at Bonnie Blue’s bakery earlier this month. She’d actually pushed back the event to increase her chances of getting a baby, and it seems to have worked.

“Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event,” she said at the time. “But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad. I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me.”

She announced the pregnancy this week

In a YouTube video perfectly named “Bonnie Blue is pregnant” in capital letters, the former OnlyFans girly announced the exciting news to the world.

“That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said.

She then whisked herself off to the fertility clinic to get it confirmed, and the balaclava-clad doctor did just that.

“Oh, is that the baby?” That is a baby. That’s actually crazy,” she said, telling her followers that “Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission turns out it was actually a success.”

She got her priorities straight

@bonnieblueschoolies_x

no way! is she pregnant??

♬ original sound – bonnie

At the doctor’s office, and after somehow managing to convince the doctor to wear a balaclava, she asked him some burning questions:

  • Will she have a bump for spring break?
  • Can she still do group scenes?

She’s ‘beyond excited’

@bonnie_btsx

Time for Jeremy Kyle to make a return lol joking #bonnieblue #pregnant #fyp #update

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

In a TikTok video, the Bonnie Blue mask slipped a little, and we got a look at Tia Billinger underneath. She was genuinely gassed by the news, changing her life massively to account for the little one.

“I have no other words than I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she said.

She was excited to bring people along for the journey.

Look away Baby Blue, you’ve got some haters

@bonnie_btsx

comments are going too far but I’m not hurt as helps my bank balance but just remember I’m not to blame for bad things happening to you #bonnieblue #pregnant #bonniebluepregs #bonniebluebaby

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

Bonnie Blue’s comment sections are always a dumpster fire, but after the news, it proved the internet really is a cesspit. Comments ranged from “you’re going to traffick the kid” to hoping Bonnie has a miscarriage.

She rightly pointed out the double standard: That people, specifically women, can call her evil for doing these stunts and then, in the same breath, leave comments like those.

‘There is nothing I would do to endanger the baby’

@bonnie_btsx

let me know what questions you have 🥰 #bonnieblue #bonniebluepregs #bonniebluepregnant #bonniebaby #skincare #grwm

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

The news obviously sparked a lot of questions about the future of Bonnie Blue. Is she going to stop doing p*rn? Is she getting a day job? Is she going to include the baby’s father? Those are obviously Bonnie’s questions to answer, and she owes no one an explanation, but she has started to answer questions on TikTok.

She’s going to continue working throughout her pregnancy, but only under advice from medical professionals.

“Like if you were doing exercise, you’d get advice,” she explained. “And I’ll be doing the exact same. There is nothing I would do to endanger the baby.”

She’s dipping her toes in monthly duties

@bonnie_.blue

Its so beautiful #bonnie #blue #fyp #pregnant #baby

♬ L.Delibes, Sylvia – Pizzicato – AllMusicGallery

Bonnie Blue has been a fan of colouring for a while, and in a recent TikTok, she was colouring in a baby room. Hopefully, it gives her some inspiration for Baby Blue’s bedroom.

It’s obviously got to be blue.

There you have it, Baby Blue. We will keep this updated for your future. See you at your Christening!

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/TikTok

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

The truth behind Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy and all the signs it’s not exactly what it seems

Latest

TikToker Anna Paul exposed for filming OF content with her brother, and there’s ‘proof’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa has spoken out

Sheffield academics lead landmark AI study to help systems understand regional accents

Eve Hutchinson

The project is a first-of-its-kind AI academic-industry collaboration

male Olympic athletes OnlyFans

Too hot to handle: These super fit male Olympic athletes are seriously thriving on OnlyFans

Suchismita Ghosh

They have also won multiple medals

Bonnie Blue

I know Bonnie Blue in real life, so here’s if her pregnancy news is real or fake

Hayley Soen

I need to know

Everything Hilary Duff has said about feud with sister, as they haven’t spoken in seven years

Ellissa Bain

Haylie Duff took the other side in the toxic mum group drama

Bonnie Blue

Here are all of Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy videos, so Baby Blue can look back at the memories

Kieran Galpin

Dear Bonnie: I have some name suggestions

Inside Ian Huntley’s grim prison life among Britain’s most notorious murderers and criminals

Hebe Hancock

He was attacked this morning

Oh no! The villa is closed but these Love Island All Stars 2026 cast members are STILL feuding

Suchismita Ghosh

Give it a rest, guys

Here’s who Bri from Love Is Blind’s super successful dad is, after Connor met him off-screen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Connor described him as ‘legit’

Gaza student raises £7k to attend Glasgow University, but can’t due to border restrictions

Georgia French

Qusay Al-Reqeb is unable to travel abroad despite raising thousands of pounds worth of donations

TikToker Anna Paul exposed for filming OF content with her brother, and there’s ‘proof’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa has spoken out

Sheffield academics lead landmark AI study to help systems understand regional accents

Eve Hutchinson

The project is a first-of-its-kind AI academic-industry collaboration

male Olympic athletes OnlyFans

Too hot to handle: These super fit male Olympic athletes are seriously thriving on OnlyFans

Suchismita Ghosh

They have also won multiple medals

Bonnie Blue

I know Bonnie Blue in real life, so here’s if her pregnancy news is real or fake

Hayley Soen

I need to know

Everything Hilary Duff has said about feud with sister, as they haven’t spoken in seven years

Ellissa Bain

Haylie Duff took the other side in the toxic mum group drama

Bonnie Blue

Here are all of Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy videos, so Baby Blue can look back at the memories

Kieran Galpin

Dear Bonnie: I have some name suggestions

Inside Ian Huntley’s grim prison life among Britain’s most notorious murderers and criminals

Hebe Hancock

He was attacked this morning

Oh no! The villa is closed but these Love Island All Stars 2026 cast members are STILL feuding

Suchismita Ghosh

Give it a rest, guys

Here’s who Bri from Love Is Blind’s super successful dad is, after Connor met him off-screen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Connor described him as ‘legit’

Gaza student raises £7k to attend Glasgow University, but can’t due to border restrictions

Georgia French

Qusay Al-Reqeb is unable to travel abroad despite raising thousands of pounds worth of donations