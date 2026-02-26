Here are all of Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy videos, so Baby Blue can look back at the memories

2 hours ago

2026 is already proving to be one hell of a year, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested and Bonnie Blue’s pregnant bombshell. Those two moments are definitely of the same calibre.

Though you might argue that it was only a matter of time, after all, her aversion to protection is well documented, no one could have guessed that Bonnie Blue would fall pregnant after her 400-man “breeding” event earlier this month. The father is yet to be revealed, but it’s one of them. Maybe 20-year-old Jak White?

We’re still a long way off Bonnie Blue giving birth, because if she did really fall pregnant during her event, her due date is around November. That being said, there have been a few developments in the case of the baby, who shall henceforth be known as Baby Blue until Bonnie decides on a name.

Here are all the videos, perfectly packaged for little Baby Blue to see how he or she came into the world.

The event that started it all

Though not confirmed, Baby Blue was likely conceived at Bonnie Blue’s bakery earlier this month. She’d actually pushed back the event to increase her chances of getting a baby, and it seems to have worked.

“Boys, I am so sorry I delayed my last event,” she said at the time. “But that’s because I want to give you the opportunity to become a daddy. So Saturday 7th February is not only the perfect time, but the perfect opportunity for you to become a dad. I want a cream pie, and I don’t want to stop before you breed me.”

She announced the pregnancy this week

In a YouTube video perfectly named “Bonnie Blue is pregnant” in capital letters, the former OnlyFans girly announced the exciting news to the world.

“That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said.

She then whisked herself off to the fertility clinic to get it confirmed, and the balaclava-clad doctor did just that.

“Oh, is that the baby?” That is a baby. That’s actually crazy,” she said, telling her followers that “Bonnie Blue’s breeding mission turns out it was actually a success.”

She got her priorities straight

At the doctor’s office, and after somehow managing to convince the doctor to wear a balaclava, she asked him some burning questions:

Will she have a bump for spring break?

Can she still do group scenes?

She’s ‘beyond excited’

In a TikTok video, the Bonnie Blue mask slipped a little, and we got a look at Tia Billinger underneath. She was genuinely gassed by the news, changing her life massively to account for the little one.

“I have no other words than I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she said.

She was excited to bring people along for the journey.

Look away Baby Blue, you’ve got some haters

Bonnie Blue’s comment sections are always a dumpster fire, but after the news, it proved the internet really is a cesspit. Comments ranged from “you’re going to traffick the kid” to hoping Bonnie has a miscarriage.

She rightly pointed out the double standard: That people, specifically women, can call her evil for doing these stunts and then, in the same breath, leave comments like those.

‘There is nothing I would do to endanger the baby’

The news obviously sparked a lot of questions about the future of Bonnie Blue. Is she going to stop doing p*rn? Is she getting a day job? Is she going to include the baby’s father? Those are obviously Bonnie’s questions to answer, and she owes no one an explanation, but she has started to answer questions on TikTok.

She’s going to continue working throughout her pregnancy, but only under advice from medical professionals.

“Like if you were doing exercise, you’d get advice,” she explained. “And I’ll be doing the exact same. There is nothing I would do to endanger the baby.”

She’s dipping her toes in monthly duties

Bonnie Blue has been a fan of colouring for a while, and in a recent TikTok, she was colouring in a baby room. Hopefully, it gives her some inspiration for Baby Blue’s bedroom.

It’s obviously got to be blue.

There you have it, Baby Blue. We will keep this updated for your future. See you at your Christening!

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/TikTok