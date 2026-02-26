The Tab

Here’s who Bri from Love Is Blind’s super successful dad is, after Connor met him off-screen

Connor described him as ‘legit’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Bri from Love Is Blind introduced her dad to Connor in an interaction that happened off-screen, so here’s everything to know about him.

The newest batch of Love Is Blind episodes is out, and it’s been revealed that Bri and Connor called off their on-screen wedding only two days before it was set. But something else that was missed is the meeting between Bri’s family and Connor. The couple talked about how it went, with Connor speaking really highly of Bri’s mysterious dad.

via Netflix

“Your dad’s a legit man who’s been successful in life. He needs somebody who you’re gonna introduce him to, to be like, ‘Hey, this is my Charles Schwab account. This is what I’m doing. This is what’s going on in life. This is where my projections are [in] one to three years.’ That’s what you need,” Connor said in a tense conversation with Bri.

Connor also repeatedly reassured Bri that he got on well with her dad, and that they’re more alike than he realises, despite what Bri thinks.

Who is G-man, Love Is Blind’s Bri’s dad?

Bri’s dad’s name is Gerard McNees, and according to his LinkedIn, he’s had a long, fruitful career in multiple places. He’s been working at Autodie for the past 34 and a half years in sales, and at Paragon D&E in a sales and engineering role. Both companies are in the machine manufacturing industry and are based in Bri’s hometown of Michigan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

But that’s not the only successful career Gerrard has. The businessman runs a house-flipping company with Bri, buying, renovating, and investing in properties to make a profit.

Why wasn’t Bri’s family visit filmed?

Unlike most of the other family visits this season, Bri and Connor’s family visit wasn’t part of the series. There’s actually a pretty simple explanation for this. Considering how many couples got engaged this season, Netflix has already shared that the camera crew were spread pretty thin. This meant they had to leave some moments between couples un-filmed, even including one honeymoon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

As Bri and Connor’s family visit was in Michigan, we can safely assume the camera crew just didn’t have the time or resources to make the five-hour drive from Michigan to Ohio and back.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Instagram/Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
TikToker Anna Paul exposed for filming OF content with her brother, and there’s ‘proof’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa has spoken out

Sheffield academics lead landmark AI study to help systems understand regional accents

Eve Hutchinson

The project is a first-of-its-kind AI academic-industry collaboration

male Olympic athletes OnlyFans

Too hot to handle: These super fit male Olympic athletes are seriously thriving on OnlyFans

Suchismita Ghosh

They have also won multiple medals

Bonnie Blue

I know Bonnie Blue in real life, so here’s if her pregnancy news is real or fake

Hayley Soen

I need to know

Everything Hilary Duff has said about feud with sister, as they haven’t spoken in seven years

Ellissa Bain

Haylie Duff took the other side in the toxic mum group drama

Bonnie Blue

Here are all of Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy videos, so Baby Blue can look back at the memories

Kieran Galpin

Dear Bonnie: I have some name suggestions

Inside Ian Huntley’s grim prison life among Britain’s most notorious murderers and criminals

Hebe Hancock

He was attacked this morning

Oh no! The villa is closed but these Love Island All Stars 2026 cast members are STILL feuding

Suchismita Ghosh

Give it a rest, guys

Here’s who Bri from Love Is Blind’s super successful dad is, after Connor met him off-screen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Connor described him as ‘legit’

Gaza student raises £7k to attend Glasgow University, but can’t due to border restrictions

Georgia French

Qusay Al-Reqeb is unable to travel abroad despite raising thousands of pounds worth of donations

