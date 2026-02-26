Here’s who Bri from Love Is Blind’s super successful dad is, after Connor met him off-screen

2 hours ago

Bri from Love Is Blind introduced her dad to Connor in an interaction that happened off-screen, so here’s everything to know about him.

The newest batch of Love Is Blind episodes is out, and it’s been revealed that Bri and Connor called off their on-screen wedding only two days before it was set. But something else that was missed is the meeting between Bri’s family and Connor. The couple talked about how it went, with Connor speaking really highly of Bri’s mysterious dad.

“Your dad’s a legit man who’s been successful in life. He needs somebody who you’re gonna introduce him to, to be like, ‘Hey, this is my Charles Schwab account. This is what I’m doing. This is what’s going on in life. This is where my projections are [in] one to three years.’ That’s what you need,” Connor said in a tense conversation with Bri.

Connor also repeatedly reassured Bri that he got on well with her dad, and that they’re more alike than he realises, despite what Bri thinks.

Who is G-man, Love Is Blind’s Bri’s dad?

Bri’s dad’s name is Gerard McNees, and according to his LinkedIn, he’s had a long, fruitful career in multiple places. He’s been working at Autodie for the past 34 and a half years in sales, and at Paragon D&E in a sales and engineering role. Both companies are in the machine manufacturing industry and are based in Bri’s hometown of Michigan.

But that’s not the only successful career Gerrard has. The businessman runs a house-flipping company with Bri, buying, renovating, and investing in properties to make a profit.

Why wasn’t Bri’s family visit filmed?

Unlike most of the other family visits this season, Bri and Connor’s family visit wasn’t part of the series. There’s actually a pretty simple explanation for this. Considering how many couples got engaged this season, Netflix has already shared that the camera crew were spread pretty thin. This meant they had to leave some moments between couples un-filmed, even including one honeymoon.

As Bri and Connor’s family visit was in Michigan, we can safely assume the camera crew just didn’t have the time or resources to make the five-hour drive from Michigan to Ohio and back.