A girl who works with Alex from Love Is Blind has come forward to give us the answers we need

Does anyone know what Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind season 10 does for work? At this point, I’m not even sure he does. But one person who might have a good idea is someone who *actually* works with him. Yes, he is in some sort of real life employment.

During the show, Alex has listed off an entire lifetime of jobs he’s supposedly had. And his timelines simply don’t add up. He’s worked in financial sales, as a soccer coach, in crypto, owned a gym, worked in a casino and even tried his hand as a fisherman for a bit. Sure.

Now, a girl who works with him has posted a TikTok, and given some answers as to his working life. “When you realise your coworker is in Love Is Blind,” she captioned the video. She then shared texts between her and someone else from their work, discussing how they’re “freaking out” watching him.

Allyson clarified she would fall into the “financial sales era” of his timeline, which she has cleared up took place between August 2025 to January 2026. “[It was] right after filming ended,” she said. “But I’d consider my job tech sales.”

Speaking of working with him, she added: “I personally had no problems with him. He was really nice. Just had no clue he had already filmed this while he was working with me.”

In a further video, Allyson then went on to dish the real details. She said Alex was “normal” but “also odd” and literally told his coworkers he didn’t plan to stick around in the job for a long time. “This was because it was in between when they filmed and when it [Love Is Blind] was released,” Allyson explained.

“He apparently did ask HR if he could get leave of absence. This is all anybody can talk about at work right now. It’s mind blowing to us seeing him on on our screen and the things that are coming out of this man’s mouth. I have never seen a bigger walking red flag. I’m just kind of scared what he’s going to say [when new episodes drop].

“It’s almost embarrassing to this degree to admit he was my coworker. So no, just because I said he was nice at work originally, does not mean I align with what this man aligns with.”

Allyson said she and Alex work in tech sales, so she has no idea why he keeps calling his job financial sales. She added the things Alex has said about travelling have been true, but he’s never mentioned anything to her about his soccer career. “I’m very confused why this is the only thing he won’t shut up about,” she said.

She also said when he started at their workplace Alex lived in Arizona, not Ohio. Overall her opinion of Alex and his job? “Honestly, he wasn’t very good at it.” Well, there’s that then.

