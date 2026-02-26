The Tab
I work with Alex from Love Is Blind

A girl who works with Alex from Love Is Blind has come forward to give us the answers we need

Apparently he’s terrible at his job lol

Does anyone know what Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind season 10 does for work? At this point, I’m not even sure he does. But one person who might have a good idea is someone who *actually* works with him. Yes, he is in some sort of real life employment.

During the show, Alex has listed off an entire lifetime of jobs he’s supposedly had. And his timelines simply don’t add up. He’s worked in financial sales, as a soccer coach, in crypto, owned a gym, worked in a casino and even tried his hand as a fisherman for a bit. Sure.

Now, a girl who works with him has posted a TikTok, and given some answers as to his working life. “When you realise your coworker is in Love Is Blind,” she captioned the video. She then shared texts between her and someone else from their work, discussing how they’re “freaking out” watching him.

Allyson clarified she would fall into the “financial sales era” of his timeline, which she has cleared up took place between August 2025 to January 2026. “[It was] right after filming ended,” she said. “But I’d consider my job tech sales.”

@yourrealityrecaps

Alright need to catch up on these episodes and post a video ASAP. What are yalls thoughts on Alex? #alexloveisblind #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix

♬ original sound – Brennan

Speaking of working with him, she added: “I personally had no problems with him. He was really nice. Just had no clue he had already filmed this while he was working with me.”

In a further video, Allyson then went on to dish the real details. She said Alex was “normal” but “also odd” and literally told his coworkers he didn’t plan to stick around in the job for a long time. “This was because it was in between when they filmed and when it [Love Is Blind] was released,” Allyson explained.

“He apparently did ask HR if he could get leave of absence. This is all anybody can talk about at work right now. It’s mind blowing to us seeing him on on our screen and the things that are coming out of this man’s mouth. I have never seen a bigger walking red flag. I’m just kind of scared what he’s going to say [when new episodes drop].

“It’s almost embarrassing to this degree to admit he was my coworker. So no, just because I said he was nice at work originally, does not mean I align with what this man aligns with.”

@yourrealityrecaps

Replying to @withlove.capitalkaye the office gossip is hot lately with Alex theories #netflix #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind #alexloveisblind

♬ original sound – Allyson | Reality Recaps

Allyson said she and Alex work in tech sales, so she has no idea why he keeps calling his job financial sales. She added the things Alex has said about travelling have been true, but he’s never mentioned anything to her about his soccer career. “I’m very confused why this is the only thing he won’t shut up about,” she said.

She also said when he started at their workplace Alex lived in Arizona, not Ohio. Overall her opinion of Alex and his job? “Honestly, he wasn’t very good at it.” Well, there’s that then.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

