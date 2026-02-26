The Tab

TikToker Anna Paul exposed for filming OF content with her brother, and there’s ‘proof’

His ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa has spoken out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

TikToker and OnlyFans content creator Anna Paul has been accused of filming content with her brother, Atis Paul, in viral claims going around social media.

Anna, who has over seven million followers on TikTok and Instagram, has been a popular content creator for years now. She’s known for her travel vlogs, in which she explores the world with her family. The 25-year-old is very open about her main source of income, besides content creation, being her OnlyFans account.

Last year, Anna and Mikaela Testa, her brother Atis’ ex-girlfriend, had a really public feud. In a series of TikTok story times, Mikaela accused Anna of a multitude of things, from faking her “poor” upbringing to fat-shaming her own fans. Anna denied these claims in a response on TikTok.

Now, new allegations are being brought against Anna and Atis. A Reddit thread posted a week ago accused the creator of filming OnlyFans content with her brother in the background and selling it.

“I have the full video, and it just got removed from this [subreddit]. Anna is completely topless with Mik and Atis filming and talking. I got the video from Anna’s OF page yesterday!” the original poster claimed. “How is she still selling this? Not only did Atis Paul exploit Mikaela for 50% of her income, but Anna is also selling videos of her and Mik with nothing on to make [money] STILL.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atis Paul (@atispaul)

These explosive claims have gone viral on TikTok, and plenty of people claim to have purchased the same video. Mikaela has responded on the Reddit thread, confirming that she’s seen the video and had no idea it was still up on Anna’s page.

“Hi it’s Mik. Someone sent me your post. Could you please message me the video?” she commented. She then followed up, confirming she’d seen it.

“I just replied to you, you have my permission, and I’m sending it to you now. I am so beyond confused.”

Neither Anna nor Atis has acknowledged these allegations, but their comment sections are full of people bringing the weird situation to their attention.

The Tab has reached out to Anna Paul for comment.

