jack and gordon ramsay

Here’s why Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack isn’t in the Netflix show, and quit being on TV in 2019

He had a big career change

Claudia Cox

Most of Gordon Ramsay’s many, many children pop up in the new Netflix documentary Becoming Gordon Ramsay. However, his eldest son, Jack, doesn’t appear at all. He’s a real enigma, who hasn’t appeared on TV for six years. There’s actually a very valid reason why Jack doesn’t feature in the Gordon Ramsay show.

Jack did used to star in reality shows alongside Gordon Ramsay. He popped up in Hell’s Kitchen, and in all five seasons of the CBBC show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch from 2015 to 2019. Jack was also in four episodes of the 2019 show Born Famous. However, he had a career change.

Jack and his siblings on Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch

Jack and his siblings on Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Six years ago, Jack stepped out of the limelight as he began training at the Royal Marines’ Commando Training Centre at Lympstone in Devon.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time: “First and foremost, he is just another marine recruit to us, a ‘bod’. There’s no nepotism here and no favouritism. He’s getting his head down and delivering the goods so far. He seems fit and is well liked. Not surprisingly, there’s a lot of good-natured banter when Jack and his mates sit down to eat and when they’re on a field exercise about who should prepare the rations.”

Jack completed his training in October 2020. Gordon posted a pic of his son in the uniform, and a message about how “proud” he was of this “amazing achievement.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Gordon Ramsay has confirmed that this is the reason why he couldn’t be filmed for the new Netflix show. He explained to LadBible: “Jack is a Royal Marine commando. He is a busy boy. And so for safety, they can’t be anywhere near that.”

Although Jack is still in group family pics that he mother posts on Instagram, his own accounts are now private.

Featured image via BBC iPlayer.

