P*rnstar is facing life in prison after beheading her husband and marrying stepson

Adult film star Devyn Michaels, who also goes by Nikki Fairchild and Tracee Tavarez, has been found guilty of murdering and then decapitating her ex-husband.

On August 6, 2023, the 47-year-old p*rnstar killed Johnathan Willette, 46, by beating him with a stick in his home in Henderson, Nevada. His “horrified” mother found his body wrapped in “bloody” blankets, but he had been beheaded and drenched in chemicals.

Devyn was arrested on August 15, and she initially pleaded guilty and took a plea deal that would have seen her eligible for parole after 15 years. She rescinded her earlier plea at sentencing, forcing prosecutors to retract the deal and continue onward with a first-degree murder trial.

Devyn Michaels’ murder trial started in November

At the Clark County District Court on November 4, Devyn Michaels’ murder trial began. The court heard how she had been giving her ex a massage when she hit him with a “candlestick-like” item that was never recovered by police.

Johnathan Willette and Devyn Michaels got married in 2012, but they separated in 2018, with the former getting sole custody of their kids. Devyn went on to marry her own stepson, Deviere Willette, who testified at trial that he had nothing to do with his father’s murder.

“And all I can say is, ‘Buckle up, because you’re in for a wild ride,’” prosecutor John Giordani told jurors as he showed them crime-scene photos, including Johnathan’s decapitated body.

After the murder, Devyn beheaded her ex-husband before ditching his head in the trash in her own neighbourhood. His head was also never recovered, nor were the tools she used to perform the horrific act.

“Devyn is a master manipulator and that is shown through the evidence,” said Deputy District Attorney Brittni Griffith. “This is a woman in her late 30s that decided to begin a sexual relationship with her 19-year-old stepson, who had just lost his virginity.”

Much of the defence’s argument centred around Johnathan’s own son killing him out of fear of losing his stepmother, turned wife. They also argued that she could not have disposed of his body in such a manner, suggesting that she was not strong enough to cut his head off.

“Where’s the testimony of a powered saw?” her attorney, Robert Draskovich, asked the jury during closing arguments. “We don’t know when that happened. She didn’t do it.”

In contrast, the DA argued that “women can do anything”, as she explained that the electric handsaw was designed to function for anyone.

Late last week, the jury of 10 men and four women found Devyn Michaels guilty of first-degree murder. She will be sentenced on January 8, and could be facing life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.

