Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor
Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026
The Newcastle Tab is looking for a new Social Media Editor to run its popular social media pages that are known by thousands of students across Newcastle.
You must be a student currently studying in Newcastle and be willing to create content, bring attention to articles and maintain engagement with the followers of The Newcastle Tab.
Experience with Canva and knowledge of posting on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook would also be useful.
As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 52,000 followers. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Newcastle and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.
You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic memes and engaging story content, as well as introducing your own content that The Newcastle Tab can become recognisable for.
Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged.
You’ll be working on posts like this:
And this
And create loads of memes like this
The Newcastle Tab’s influence and impact across the uni is reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.
We also recently won The Tab’s national social media competition, so The Newcastle Tab has a great reputation for its social media amongst the other uni teams.
You also don’t need to have worked for The Tab before to be considered for the role.
If you have any questions about the application, please don’t hesitate to contact us on Instagram.
Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026.
