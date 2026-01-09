The Tab

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

Francesca Eke | News

The Newcastle Tab is looking for a new Social Media Editor to run its popular social media pages that are known by thousands of students across Newcastle.

You must be a student currently studying in Newcastle and be willing to create content, bring attention to articles and maintain engagement with the followers of The Newcastle Tab.

Experience with Canva and knowledge of posting on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook would also be useful.

As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 52,000 followers. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Newcastle and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.

You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic memes and engaging story content, as well as introducing your own content that The Newcastle Tab can become recognisable for.

Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged.

You’ll be working on posts like this:

And this

And create loads of memes like this

The Newcastle Tab’s influence and impact across the uni is reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

We also recently won The Tab’s national social media competition, so The Newcastle Tab has a great reputation for its social media amongst the other uni teams.

You also don’t need to have worked for The Tab before to be considered for the role.

If you have any questions about the application, please don’t hesitate to contact us on Instagram.

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026.

Francesca Eke | News

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made millions combined

birmingham pink sky

Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

Cassandra Fong

West Midlands residents were left stunned

Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Suchismita Ghosh

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

Claudia Cox

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually really surprised

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

LeoVegas

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

Francesca Eke

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

Kieran Galpin

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?

