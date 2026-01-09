The Tab
Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Francesca Eke

Series four of The Traitors is heating up and a lot of the quieter players are finally coming out of the woodwork.

One player we’re starting to learn more about is Faraaz Noor, the youngest contestant on The Traitors this year and a recent Newcastle University graduate.

Faraaz graduated from Newcastle University Business School 2024

After studying accounting and finance, Faraaz graduated from Newcastle University in 2024. The university itself congratulated him on his role on the show, writing on social media: “We’re 💯 Faithful to Traitors contestant Faraaz Noor, who graduated from @ncl_business in 2024!”

He’s 22 and is from Middlesborough

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Faraaz Noor (@faz.noor)

The youngest contestant on the show this year, Faraaz is only 22 years old and is full of energy for the game. Whether his age will aid or inhibit him is yet to be seen, as he’s finally getting more screen time now we know the identity of the secret Traitor.

Faraaz has a foodie Instagram dedicated to reviews

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by faznooreats (@faznooreats)

Describing himself as a critic, Faraaz has a whole Instagram dedicated to food reviews. @faznooreats has over 100 posts of him trying foods all over the country,

He’s also a bit of a TikTok influencer already

@faznooreats

Matt, my hero, you absolute legend ❤️ #bbcone #bbciplayer #thetraitors

♬ som original – ℒua’𖣂

With over 16k followers on TikTok, Faraaz is already a bit of a micro influencer thanks to his food reviews. He’s started posting Traitors style videos now the show is well underway, so he’ll be receiving free PR in no time.

Faraaz likes to travel and has been to many party destinations

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Faraaz Noor (@faz.noor)

Like any typical 20 something lad, Faraaz is a fan of Ibiza and a good club night, and has taken multiple trips abroad with pals. He seems to spend a lot of time with friends and is always on the go, according to his Instagram anyway.

He’s also been to Saudi Arabia, Greece, Portugal, Egypt and Cyprus

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Faraaz Noor (@faz.noor)

It’s quite clear Faraaz can’t sit still; if he he’s not studying for a degree or appearing on national telly, he’s quite literally travelling the globe. Whether he can put this high energy to good use is yet to be seen on The Traitors.

Featured image via Instagram @faz.noor

