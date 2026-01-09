The Tab
the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The family tree picture in The Traitors castle has become a massive talking point, both on the show and among viewers. Some of the contestants were trying to decode the Latin writing, in case it had clues about the games. Plenty of The Traitors viewers are speculating this family tree picture could be a clue that all the contestants are secretly related to each other. Here’s a breakdown of what the hidden Latin writing on the family tree actually means, and how it could link to The Traitors viewers’ biggest theory.

The family tree picture has some Latin writing at the top and the bottom. The top part says: “Cave quibus ut proprio sanguine confidis – acutissimi cultelli saepe in mensa traduntur a manibus fidis.”

The Latin isn’t great (and the punctuation is definitely not what an ancient Roman would have used). But a reasonable translation of this writing is: “Beware of the people who you trust like they are your own blood – the sharpest daggers are handed over at the table by trusted hands.” (Source: I did a degree in this.)

the traitors season four family tree picture with the writing

There you go
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Underneath the pictures of The Traitors contestants is a second line of writing. The Latin says: “Inter amicos intimas latent hostes occultissimi cave ne fiducia tua fiat causa tuae ruinae atque exitii.”

I can confirm this means in English: “Among the closest friends lie the most hidden enemies. Beware that your trust doesn’t become the source of your downfall and departure.”

Wow. I have chills.

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It’s 7th January, so is a secret Stranger Things episode coming today?! Here’s the answer

The reference to “proprio sanguine” (your own blood) adds to the popular theory that lots of the cast are secretly related. We know for certain now that Judy is Roxy’s mum, plus Ross and Ellie are dating. Some fans are speculating Jessie has a hidden connection to Jack. If you examine the family tree picture, though, you’ll see none of the contestants we know to be related are next to each other.

Does the writing on the family tree hint a Traitor has a family connection to a Faithful? I’m desperate to know.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

the traitors season four jade amanda

Amanda’s surprising explanation for her rogue vendetta against Jade on The Traitors

the traitors season four contestants who have tried to get famous harriet

The many, many The Traitors season four contestants who tried to get famous before

Latest

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game