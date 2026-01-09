All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

35 mins ago

The family tree picture in The Traitors castle has become a massive talking point, both on the show and among viewers. Some of the contestants were trying to decode the Latin writing, in case it had clues about the games. Plenty of The Traitors viewers are speculating this family tree picture could be a clue that all the contestants are secretly related to each other. Here’s a breakdown of what the hidden Latin writing on the family tree actually means, and how it could link to The Traitors viewers’ biggest theory.

The family tree picture has some Latin writing at the top and the bottom. The top part says: “Cave quibus ut proprio sanguine confidis – acutissimi cultelli saepe in mensa traduntur a manibus fidis.”

The Latin isn’t great (and the punctuation is definitely not what an ancient Roman would have used). But a reasonable translation of this writing is: “Beware of the people who you trust like they are your own blood – the sharpest daggers are handed over at the table by trusted hands.” (Source: I did a degree in this.)

Underneath the pictures of The Traitors contestants is a second line of writing. The Latin says: “Inter amicos intimas latent hostes occultissimi cave ne fiducia tua fiat causa tuae ruinae atque exitii.”

I can confirm this means in English: “Among the closest friends lie the most hidden enemies. Beware that your trust doesn’t become the source of your downfall and departure.”

Wow. I have chills.

The reference to “proprio sanguine” (your own blood) adds to the popular theory that lots of the cast are secretly related. We know for certain now that Judy is Roxy’s mum, plus Ross and Ellie are dating. Some fans are speculating Jessie has a hidden connection to Jack. If you examine the family tree picture, though, you’ll see none of the contestants we know to be related are next to each other.

Does the writing on the family tree hint a Traitor has a family connection to a Faithful? I’m desperate to know.

