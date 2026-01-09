Amanda’s surprising explanation for her rogue vendetta against Jade on The Traitors

2 hours ago

While trouble brewed in the Traitors’ turret, two contestants were fixated on their own feud. Amanda became convinced her fellow Faithful Jade was one of the Traitors, because of… reasons? Jade then decided Amanda was a Traitor, and had a hand in banishing her. Amanda has finally explained the logic behind why she kept going for Jade on The Traitors. I’m really not sure what to make of this reasoning.

On The Traitors: Uncloaked, Amanda said: “Jade was on my radar, but for no reason. She was the first person I saw, and… it could have been anyone sat there, you know. She did a couple of odd things. But then when you get to know the person, she seems quite shy.”

Yes, you read that correctly. A former senior detective from the Metropolitan Police started a one-person crusade against somebody innocent simply because they happened to be sitting opposite them.

If you watch back the very first episode of The Traitors season four, you’ll see Jade did look a bit flustered after the Traitors were selected. But so did plenty of other contestants

Amanda was asked why she kept attacking Jade at the final round table, as well as accusing Reece and Sam.

I’m sure there’s a group chat going around of Amanda’s ex colleagues just laughing their heads off #TraitorsUK #thetraitors #traitors pic.twitter.com/Xar8HubV6P — MishyMoo (@MichelleMurph82) January 8, 2026

She explained: “The dominoes were just falling. I could feel them falling. So it all sounded a bit odd. And watching it, it just looks ridiculous. I deserved to be banished. I just confused the hell out of everybody. It was a little bit ‘rabbit in the headlights’, but it was also, ‘I’ve got all this information in my head that I want to get out to help.'”

Amanda also admitted she struggled with accusing people on The Traitors.

“It’s one thing knowing that you… well, having a strong suspicion that someone is a Traitor,” she said, “it’s another thing trying to convince everybody else. And that’s the key to the game. If you put someone’s name out there, you’re putting your name out there and you’re putting your reputation on the chopping block.”

