The Tab
the traitors season four jade amanda

Amanda’s surprising explanation for her rogue vendetta against Jade on The Traitors

Even Amanda admits ‘it looks ridiculous’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

While trouble brewed in the Traitors’ turret, two contestants were fixated on their own feud. Amanda became convinced her fellow Faithful Jade was one of the Traitors, because of… reasons? Jade then decided Amanda was a Traitor, and had a hand in banishing her. Amanda has finally explained the logic behind why she kept going for Jade on The Traitors. I’m really not sure what to make of this reasoning.

On The Traitors: Uncloaked, Amanda said: “Jade was on my radar, but for no reason. She was the first person I saw, and… it could have been anyone sat there, you know. She did a couple of odd things. But then when you get to know the person, she seems quite shy.”

Yes, you read that correctly. A former senior detective from the Metropolitan Police started a one-person crusade against somebody innocent simply because they happened to be sitting opposite them.

If you watch back the very first episode of The Traitors season four, you’ll see Jade did look a bit flustered after the Traitors were selected. But so did plenty of other contestants

the traitors jade

Ta-da
(Image via BBC iPlayer)

Amanda was asked why she kept attacking Jade at the final round table, as well as accusing Reece and Sam.

She explained: “The dominoes were just falling. I could feel them falling. So it all sounded a bit odd. And watching it, it just looks ridiculous. I deserved to be banished. I just confused the hell out of everybody. It was a little bit ‘rabbit in the headlights’, but it was also, ‘I’ve got all this information in my head that I want to get out to help.'”

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It’s 7th January, so is a secret Stranger Things episode coming today?! Here’s the answer

Amanda also admitted she struggled with accusing people on The Traitors.

“It’s one thing knowing that you… well, having a strong suspicion that someone is a Traitor,” she said, “it’s another thing trying to convince everybody else. And that’s the key to the game. If you put someone’s name out there, you’re putting your name out there and you’re putting your reputation on the chopping block.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Watch ‘detective’ Amanda’s priceless reaction as she finds out bestie Rachel is a Traitor

Amanda explains her real connection to Reece on The Traitors after getting banished

the traitors season four contestants who have tried to get famous harriet

The many, many The Traitors season four contestants who tried to get famous before

Latest

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game