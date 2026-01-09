Amanda explains her real connection to Reece on The Traitors after getting banished

4 hours ago

Amanda was banished from The Traitors last night in a brutal head-to-head with Reece, and she’s now revealed her real connection to him.

Ever since the series started, people have had a theory that retired police detective Amanda was sweet shop assistant Reece’s mum because they look so alike. It turns out, they’re not actually related. However, Amanda has explained that he reminded her of her brother who died, which is why they got on so well.

Speaking on The Traitors Uncloaked, she sad: “I was sadly up against Reece who reminded me of my brother who sadly passed away in 2011 at the age of 32. He just looked like him, so it made it more difficult because I had a really good friendship with him. He was like a little brother.”

She continued: “I’ve got a big family and we’ve been through a lot. Since my dad passed away a couple of years ago, my mum’s on her own and I live so far away. My sisters are amazing, caring for her and always being there.”

So, this made going up against Reece at the Round Table even harder. After the first vote, it was a draw, so everyone had to vote again. Then, there was another draw, so they had to do a shield challenge. Reece got the box with the shielfd in so was safe, while Amanda got banished.

Amanda really didn’t want to leave the reality show so early. She said: “I really did not want to go. I was quite sad when I left, because I wanted to stay and I felt like I hadn’t done everything that I wanted to do. I wanted to help more as I’ve got this massive urge to help people.”

The police detective said this urge to help people hindered her because she had too much confidence, especially at the round table. “That just felt like meetings I’ve been in for many years, so I didn’t find the round table intimidating,” she added.

Amanda hopes the Traitors now win because “the weight on your shoulders is absolutely massive,” so if a Traitor gets through to the end, they are a very deserving winner. “I am a big sports person, and it doesn’t matter how you do as long as you do your best and play your best game,” she said.

Featured image credit: BBC