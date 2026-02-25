‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

1 hour ago

Lancaster University brings a diverse population to the local city, and with that comes diverse music tastes that must be difficult for any DJ to cater to.

The Sugarhouse is known for having many different themed nights on Wednesdays and Fridays, some may make or break a night out. Yet it does seem no matter what theme it is, certain songs always get played without fail.

Not naming any names but Pitbull’s discography and Starships by Nicki Minaj may or may not be the deciding factor in taking a bathroom break for many.

If you don’t already know, it is request night in The Sugarhouse tonight, so we asked Lancaster students what songs would they like to hear at their beloved Sugarhouse. Some suggestions are (in my opinion) certified bangers, others… just make me glad that democracy ends at the DJ stage.

Charli XCX – Brat – 365, club classics, ‘Von Dutch’

Brat’s recent release has made it a defining soundtrack to many students’ lives (sorry Taylor fans). Charli XCX and Brat songs were definitely the most popular submissions by students – like the beats and autotune usage or not, you can’t deny that this album/era speaks to students of this era.

I am not sure why Brat doesn’t (or rarely gets played) in Sugar, it seems like an a slam dunk for a vibe lifter. And if the popularity of the submission says anything, it is that the people of Lancaster resonate with the trashy chaos that is the brat lifestyle.

Daft Punk

The second most popular suggestion. Once again I am surprised as to why the French electronic pop-duo haven’t really been played. Even if you don’t seek out Daft Punk songs, you are bound to know their most popular songs such as One More Time and Around the World.

The use of samples accompanied by catchy rhythms make it definite that any Daft Punk song would help freshen up the Sugar roster. The people have spoken.

90s and 00s pop classics – Oops I did it again, Black Eyed Peas, Macarena, Lady Gaga

Sugar already plays a lot of 2000s classics, but they seem to be a very specific selection of Pitbull and Only Girl in the World on repeat. There are so many classic to pick from that instantly transports us back to when the new Now, That’s What I Call Music CD dropped.

Some suggestions were a bit of Britney, Black Eyed Peas or Lady Gaga’s album The Fame.

Or maybe some dance-hall-style music, like the Macarena, if that got played (every once in a while) it would be a good reminder for some people not to take themselves so seriously.

Alt pop – Chappell Roan, MARINA and The Diamonds, The 1975

Please don’t come for me at these categorisations, I am trying my hardest.

Don’t lie, we all love pop, and if you say you don’t, you are either trying too hard or simply listening to it in secret. But it would be nice to have a few of the more unique pop artists.

I’m not sure if Sugar knows this, but Chappell Roan has more songs outside of Pink Pony Club, someone suggested the song Casual, a vibe no less but I just wanted to ask that person, are you okay?

MARINA also has some absolutely nostalgic bangers such as Primadonna and Bubblegum Bitch that have resurfaced on TikTok popularity recently. Even if you think you won’t know them, you will.

The 1975 are a pretty good shout as well, just leave Somebody Else out unless you want everyone in their feels.

New pop – Zara Larsson, Addison Rae

Zara Larsson has left her “flop era” according to X. She seems to have given pop a breath of fresh air with her new release Midnight Sun. Plus, I think the chorus of Symphony”and the whole of Lush Life would go hard in Sugar, a true transportation back to 2016.

Addison Rae has also been on the rise, leaving her TikTok dances behind to perform at the Grammys, I have to be honest, I would love to hear Fame is a Gun blast through Sugar. From what I saw at the end of last year, Addison made it on many people’s Spotify Wrapped.

So Sugar, it may be time to leave the pop music that got people dancing in 2011 behind, it is 2026 after all.

More genre inclusion – House, RnB, Indie

These were consistent throughout the callout. The people want more frequent themed nights. Indie night seems to be one of Sugar’s most popular nights, so why not make a few more of them?

Plus, for a nightclub, Sugar seems to be very avoidant of actual house music… or any music outside of pop or indie. Once again the students have spoken, sprinkle in some RnB and House please.

Dad music – Depeche Mode, Jamiroquai

Listen, I am once again sorry for these categorisations but this was the best way I could summarise. Why not play some classics before the 2000s so we can enjoy the music our parents probably did when they were our age?

Depeche Mode’s Enjoy the Silence was particularly requested, as well as Bronski Beat’s Small Town Boy – certified club classics of years gone by.

…Mommy ASMR?

What is wrong with you?

