Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

There’s nothing we love more than getting an insight into what Lancaster students are eating, and pancake day is certainly no different.

Every year, we have lots of fun slandering and praising your pancake creations, and we’re so excited to return and do just that for Shrove Tuesday 2026.

Some people just can’t cook and – most of the time – that’s okay! Until it comes to the social media comparison of Shrove Tuesday. What did you have on your pancakes? Did you make them yourself? Did you buy a pre-made mix? Sweet or savoury? So stressful…

Alas, we are not too different to the masses, and we LOVE to see what you all create every year. By the way, if you have any particularly abysmal meals, please send them to our Instagram and we might just share them.

Very Berry

We decided to start you off with a treat. These pancakes look absolutely delicious and beautifully presented, which is always a bonus.

The dusting of the icing is a wonderful touch. They look like they were eaten in a cafe or restaurant, so it definitely looks like this entrant got their money’s worth.

Slop

Now you’ve had the high of the berry concoction, we had to lower your expectations. This response is the definition of ‘the first pancake never works’… at least, we hope this was the first pancake!

Whoever has made this one just gave up immediately and made some sort of scrambled egg concoction. Gross.

Smiley Face

This is so sweet (pun intended). The pancake would have looked professional without the whipped cream smiley face – don’t think we don’t see you getting some five-a-day here.

The addition of the whip has just brought so much joy to our day. We love seeing the variety of potential toppings in the background, too.

Pancake Man

This pancake came with the very helpful caption that it was brought from the Pancake Man gazebo in Alex Square on Shrove Tuesday. It looks like a s’mores-themed pancake, perhaps?

Regardless, marshmallows are definitely an underrated pancake topping. We hope the eternally long queue was worth the crêpe.

Cinnamon Apples and Syrup

What a combo. The chopping of the apples, the coating of the cinnamon and syrup, the dusting of the sugar. Perfection.

This is why pancake day was invented. I think I just drooled.

Living on a Prayer

Whoa, this one’s halfway there. It would be unfair to criticise this one too much, as it might have been salvageable at the last moment. But this is more of a pan-scramble than a pancake.

Actually, we take it back; there’s no way this could have been salvaged. Looks like it needs a bit more oil. Better luck next year…

Sweet and Savoury

This entrant gave us two pancakes for the price of one! The photographer seems to have had a Kinder Bueno pancake, complete with a bar on top. The mix of white and milk chocolate looks delish.

Opposite the responder appears to be bacon and syrup. This was our only glimpse into a savoury entrant this year, so thank you VERY much.

Pan-CAKE

This group of friends literally put the cake in ‘pancake’. They stacked 16 individual pancakes, coated them in what looks like a chocolate ganache, and then decorated.

Insider information also reveals that ‘there was cream and jam involved’, so we imagine it was pretty sickly, but this is a story that could be told over and over.

Tabcake

The final response was from our incredible Editor-in-Chief, Emma. Showing how committed she is to the Lancaster Tab, she delightfully wrote ‘The Tab’ on her pancakes in whipped cream. Nice one, Emma.

