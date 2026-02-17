Here’s what Lancaster college you would be in based on your favourite pancake topping

2 mins ago

Pancake day’s approaching, it’s the perfect time to get your flatmates or housemates together and whip up some delicious pancakes.

Here’s what college you should be in based on your favourite combo!

Lemon and Sugar – Graduate College

This is what they’ll be serving in the retirement village, sorry I mean Graduate college.

Being home to the oldest students on campus, lemon and sugar seemed the right fit. It’s simple and reliable, but a little like you’re still living on war rations, (sorry Graduate).

With all the extra years you’ve had compared to the rest of us on campus, i’m sure you could’ve come up with something more exciting. Maybe this year is the year.

Nutella and strawberries – County College

A true classic, nobody can dispute that. Just like county college, it’s a safe and reliable choice, but also equally delicious. Everybody’s tried it, and everybody loves it, it’s perfect for a fun filled pancake day in your flat, whether it’s Nutella or Nutoka (for the Aldi-warriors).

Jam – Bowland College

Is there anything necessarily wrong with jam on a pancake? no, but I doubt its anyones favourite, just like this college (sorry Bowland). Jam on pancakes is chaotic, maybe in the best way, not to mention the red perfectly matches your logo. Overall, it’s a safe choice but nothing special.

Eggs – Fylde College

Sticking with the college stereotypes, eggs on pancakes are a perfect way to hit your protein goals before a long day at the sports bar. It’s definitely a unique choice. Does it taste good? I’m not sure, anyone who enjoys eggs on their pancake is sure to love the sporty vibe of Fylde college.

Chocolate chip pancakes with whipped cream – Grizedale College

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Easily whip up a big batch to share with your friends and have a pancake day to remember. The chocolate chips in the pancake batter adds an unexpected bit of fun, just like Grizedale college, just make sure not to forget to clean up in the midst of all the excitement.

Cheese and onion – Pendle College

I love a savoury pancake as much as the next person, but this is too far. A diabolical combination that you’d surely have been burned at the stake for having on your pancake. You wanted an omelette, just be honest. while the combination may be a hit when it comes to crisps, maybe leave it off your pancake this year.

Gravy = Furness College

I hate to say it, but you guys take the “pancake and Yorkshire pudding batter are the same” rhetoric too far. I don’t think this is what anyone is talking about when they say they’re having a savoury pancake. Maybe you’re missing the home comforts of a Sunday dinner, or maybe you’re trying it for the bit.

Either way, an odd choice.

Banana & chocolate sauce – Cartmel College

An underrated choice, just like Cartmel. It’s simple and understated making it the perfect fit for this college. They can be assembled aesthetically for the perfect pancake day pic or messily loaded with toppings. Have fun making these pancakes with your flat this pancake day.

Pistachio spread – Lonsdale College

Treat yourself with some Pistachio spread on your pancake this pancake day. If you like this pancake topping you’ll surely love Lonsdale college. Experience the peak of luxury that is some peace and quiet on south west campus and tuck into your pistachio spread pancake.

