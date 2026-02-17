‘My father is the shooter’: Woman reveals why dad killed family at Rhode Island hockey game

Two have died and three more are critically injured

10 mins ago

The daughter of a suspected gunman who shot and killed two family members at a youth hockey game in Rhode Island on Monday has spoken out and shared the tragic reason they did it.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as a 56-year-old called Robert K. Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposit after transitioning into a woman, CNN reports. They opened fire at around 2.30pm at an indoor high school ice hockey game in Pawtucket, at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena.

Videos from inside the stadium on social media show the tragic moment the shooter also injured three more people, who are currently in hospital in a critical condition. The gunman died at the scene, from what appears to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said.

At a press conference, the police chief said the shooting is being investigated as a “targeted” attack and a “family dispute”. The shooter’s daughter, who didn’t reveal her name, has claimed her father did it because she was suffering from serious mental health issues.

While leaving the Pawtucket Police Department with a man and child, she told NewsCenter5: “My father was the shooter. He shot my family, and he’s dead now.”

“He has mental health issues,” she alleged, before saying he has been struggling with his mental health for some time and is “very sick”.

As the woman walked away from the police department, she said she did not know who had been killed, but was on her way to the hospital next.

The suspected gunman is the father of a senior at North Providence High School, sources told NBC 10, which was one of the six schools participating in the ice hockey competition. Police responded to the scene in less than two minutes after reports of gunshots. The FBI also responded and said there is “no imminent threat to public safety”.

“It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,” Goncalves said. “We cannot release the names of the victims because obviously, we want to speak to the family, make sure the family is well aware of what happened before we release that information publicly.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: EricRueb/X