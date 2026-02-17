The Tab

Cardi B reveals where relationship with Stefon Diggs stands after Super Bowl breakup rumours

As usual, she didn’t hold back

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Cardi B has confirmed she’s no longer with Stefon Diggs, but she made it crystal clear that doesn’t mean anyone else gets to come for him.

The rapper addressed their breakup for the first time during a Los Angeles stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour on Sunday night, clapping back at a jab from fellow rapper BIA.

“Let me tell you somethin’, just because I ain’t f***ing’ with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b***h!” Cardi told the crowd, before launching into her diss track Pretty & Petty, widely seen as aimed at BIA.

The moment doubled as the first public confirmation that Cardi and the New England Patriots wide receiver have split after speculation. People began suspecting a breakup earlier this month when the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after the Patriots’ loss in the Super Bowl.

BIA’s comment that sparked Cardi’s response came days earlier on X, where she mocked Diggs with a dig about Diggs having “more baby mamas than receiving yards”. The remark landed badly with Cardi, who welcomed a child with Diggs in November and has repeatedly defended him online.

Cardi and Diggs first went public in May 2025, with the Grammy winner confirming the relationship on Instagram the following month.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Diggs has not addressed the breakup directly, but posted a cryptic message to Instagram days after the loss: “Gratitude and Fear cannot coexist in the same space… remain thankful and stay motivated.”

As of early 2026, Diggs reportedly has six children with six different women, with a significant number of these children born within months of each other in 2025.

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

