Cardi B reveals where relationship with Stefon Diggs stands after Super Bowl breakup rumours

Cardi B has confirmed she’s no longer with Stefon Diggs, but she made it crystal clear that doesn’t mean anyone else gets to come for him.

The rapper addressed their breakup for the first time during a Los Angeles stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour on Sunday night, clapping back at a jab from fellow rapper BIA.

“Let me tell you somethin’, just because I ain’t f***ing’ with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b***h!” Cardi told the crowd, before launching into her diss track Pretty & Petty, widely seen as aimed at BIA.

Just because I ain’t fcking with my bd doesn’t mean you get to talk about my bd.. this for you btch! -Cardi B #littlemissdramatour pic.twitter.com/9PWAKlOLBD — kourt. (@bardigangonlyy) February 16, 2026

The moment doubled as the first public confirmation that Cardi and the New England Patriots wide receiver have split after speculation. People began suspecting a breakup earlier this month when the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after the Patriots’ loss in the Super Bowl.

BIA’s comment that sparked Cardi’s response came days earlier on X, where she mocked Diggs with a dig about Diggs having “more baby mamas than receiving yards”. The remark landed badly with Cardi, who welcomed a child with Diggs in November and has repeatedly defended him online.

Cardi and Diggs first went public in May 2025, with the Grammy winner confirming the relationship on Instagram the following month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Diggs has not addressed the breakup directly, but posted a cryptic message to Instagram days after the loss: “Gratitude and Fear cannot coexist in the same space… remain thankful and stay motivated.”

As of early 2026, Diggs reportedly has six children with six different women, with a significant number of these children born within months of each other in 2025.

