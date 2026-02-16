Michael Jordan dragged for ‘inappropriate’ NASCAR celebration, and it’s worse than you think

9 hours ago

Michael Jordan is getting a lot of backlash after his “inappropriate” celebration at a NASCAR game over the weekend, and the video is so uncomfortable to watch.

Although he’s known for basketball, Michael Jordan has been involved with NASCAR since 2020. The 62-year-old sports icon co-founded a NASCAR team called 23XI Racing, alongside full-time race driver Denny Hamlin. He occasionally shows up at races to support his team, especially at the Daytona 500, which is a huge event.

Well, over the weekend, a clip of Michael celebrating the success of his team has gone extremely viral – and not for the right reasons. In this clip, Michael repeatedly pinches the bottom of a young boy, the son of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, who won his race. According to some reports, he is a close family friend of Michael, and the celebration was simply a friendly gesture to tease him. But the comments are super divided on whether this is okay.

We can not let MJ get away with this! pic.twitter.com/fIN505VbXT — ‎ . (@User1094578) February 16, 2026

“I pray this is AI or else nah,” one person said.

“Wtf could even be the context for this? Jeuss,” said another.

But some people are defending the basketball legend.

“That’s his driver’s kid, and he was pulling his shirt. Just being playful with the kid. Everyone’s hyper-focused on Epstein and other perverse media, trying to make nothing into something,” one person said.

Despite the online discussion, Michael Jordan and the child’s family have yet to comment publicly on the situation. Another clip from the same event shows Michael Jordan celebrating with the boy’s father, Tyler, embracing him in a massive hug. The two have been friends for years.

Michael Jordan is having a celebratory week – he turns 62 this Tuesday, and his team won the Daytona 500. In an interview after the win, he said it felt personal.

“It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know,” Michael told NPR.

The Tab has reached out to Michael Jordan for comment.

