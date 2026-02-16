The Tab

Michael Jordan dragged for ‘inappropriate’ NASCAR celebration, and it’s worse than you think

I’m so uncomfortable

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Michael Jordan is getting a lot of backlash after his “inappropriate” celebration at a NASCAR game over the weekend, and the video is so uncomfortable to watch.

Although he’s known for basketball, Michael Jordan has been involved with NASCAR since 2020. The 62-year-old sports icon co-founded a NASCAR team called 23XI Racing, alongside full-time race driver Denny Hamlin. He occasionally shows up at races to support his team, especially at the Daytona 500, which is a huge event.

Well, over the weekend, a clip of Michael celebrating the success of his team has gone extremely viral – and not for the right reasons. In this clip, Michael repeatedly pinches the bottom of a young boy, the son of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, who won his race. According to some reports, he is a close family friend of Michael, and the celebration was simply a friendly gesture to tease him. But the comments are super divided on whether this is okay.

“I pray this is AI or else nah,” one person said.

“Wtf could even be the context for this? Jeuss,” said another.

But some people are defending the basketball legend.

“That’s his driver’s kid, and he was pulling his shirt. Just being playful with the kid. Everyone’s hyper-focused on Epstein and other perverse media, trying to make nothing into something,” one person said.

Despite the online discussion, Michael Jordan and the child’s family have yet to comment publicly on the situation. Another clip from the same event shows Michael Jordan celebrating with the boy’s father, Tyler, embracing him in a massive hug. The two have been friends for years.

Michael Jordan is having a celebratory week – he turns 62 this Tuesday, and his team won the Daytona 500. In an interview after the win, he said it felt personal.

“It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know,” Michael told NPR.

The Tab has reached out to Michael Jordan for comment.

Featured image via X/Twitter and Shane Drummond/BFA.com/Shutterstock

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

