16-year-old daughter of influencer took her own life after seeing comments on Tattle Life forum

3 hours ago

The daughter of an influencer has taken her own life after reading comments about herself and her mother on forum, Tattle Life. The forum has faced backlash recently, as celebs spoke out about “horrendous” hateful comments they got there.

The forum, which brands itself as a place where users can share “critiques of people that choose to monetise their personal life” has become a hotbed of trolling. Last year, celebs spoke out about how the “horrendous” website allows “disgusting abuse”.

It’s now been revealed that 16-year-old Princess Dickson took her own life after reading comments on there. She had been subject to abuse on the site, and also read comments about her mother, 32-year-old influencer Sophie-May Dickson.

Sophie-May Dickson appeared on Channel 5 programme Blinging up Baby in 2014, but had deleted some social media accounts after getting hateful comments. Then, the commenters turned on her daughter instead. As well as making comments about her, people on the site created fake accounts to watch Princess’ TikToks, and would ridicule her content.

Now, as per MailOnline, a group of 20 Labour MPs have written to Ofcom demanding it take “immediate and decisive” action to shut the site after the teenager’s death. Princess is reported to have died last week, after their were 10,000 posts about her mother and their family on Tattle Life.

A letter written to Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes and Information Commissioner John Edwards said: “We write to you as Members of Parliament to request your immediate regulatory intervention in relation to the website Tattle Life, following the death of Princess Dickson, aged 16.

“For over two years, since the age of 14, Princess had been the subject of sustained and escalating online harassment, stalking, and abuse by adult users of Tattle Life. The abuse included repeated derogatory commentary about her body, appearance, mental health, family, and personal life.

“This activity amounts to persistent online stalking and harassment of a child by adults. Princess was aware of the content being posted about her and became increasingly distressed by the daily bullying and false allegations made on the site.”

It’s been reported that the original thread about Sophie-May Dickson had been taken down, before it was reinstated, and comments turned to Princess.

“I am currently living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Sophie-May Dickson told MailOnline. “I took my daughter’s phone away, but this did not prevent the bullies from reaching her, as online and real life cross over in many ways.

“Tattle Life was viewed on a computer in school, and children and parents alike made cruel comments in person based on what they had read online. Even without a phone in her own hand, the abuse continued. Even following her death, the trolling continues. Comments are online right now, with users degrading my daughter’s memory and mocking my family’s grief.”

An Ofcom spokesman said: “This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts are with the Dickson family at this devastating time. Protecting children online is a top priority for Ofcom, and we’re aware of serious concerns raised about abuse on Tattle Life.

“We are making urgent contact with the platform to understand the steps it has taken to comply with its legal duties under the Online Safety Act. Where evidence suggests there are potential compliance issues, we’ve shown we’ll take action.”

Tattle Life has not commented.

