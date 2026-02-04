The truth behind conjoined twin influencers who share intimate stories of how they date together

4 hours ago

The truth about a set of conjoined twin influencers, who previously shared stories of how they date together, has finally come out.

Valeria and Camila have 289k followers on Instagram, and share about their lives as well as general lifestyle and fashion content. “Two heads, one vibe,” their bio reads. They joined the platform at the end of 2025.

On their Instagram Stories, they often hold Q&A sessions, where they answer questions followers have about their lives. During one, the sisters were asked about their shared body, and claimed they have two hearts, and each control one side of their body.

One question a lot of people had, was how they manage to date whilst sharing a body. The twins replied: “We both date as one and both have to be physically and emotionally attracted to the same guy. We tried dating separately and that did not go well. It’s more difficult to date as on since we don’t ALWAYS agree but, we make it work sometimes.”

However, now people are hugely disappointed, because it’s been revealed the conjoined twin influencers are in fact AI. Yep, their stories aren’t even real.

People had been questioning their validity for weeks. “Are they real? They look amazing,” one person asked on a recent post. Another said: “Is this real?”. A third added: “AI detected. This can’t be real.”

People’s fears have been confirmed, as the Daily Mail is reporting the girls aren’t real. “As someone who consults on the use of AI in business, processes and marketing, these images are clearly AI-generated,” the publication’s expert confirmed.

It was noted there are several key features that give away the game. These included “their hyper–stylised, flawless body – which many of the twins’ friends also have.” The expert added: “These images are the personification of what the media thinks beauty is and there isn’t a flaw amongst any of them.

“This is unrealistic, certainly as more characters are added. It’s improbable to have three ‘perfect’ people with flawless bodies in the same photo.”

The expert also noted there are inconsistencies in the size of body parts from photo to photo, and the twins appear to have tanned identically, with no differences in skin tone whatsoever. Their eyes are also apparently one of the biggest giveaways, as well as their fingers, and ears.

“Too polished, glamorous and perfect, like a barbie doll. These ‘people’ look like they just came out of a box. Life doesn’t work that way,” he explained.

Well, that’s that one then.

