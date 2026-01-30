The Tab
OnlyFans dad and son

OnlyFans dad and son share intimate videos together in a shopping centre and it’s all a bit much

Not in public! Please!

Hayley Soen | Trends

The infamous OnlyFans dad and son Dean and Bray Byrne are up to no good once more. This time, they’re sharing intimate videos to tease their content…in a shopping centre. Yep, they’re making their sordid videos right in front of the innocent public. Nobody is safe!

41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. They’ve insisted their content is “not weird” and have spoken out about their “close bond”, and how they view each other as more of friends than a parent and child.

They’ve admitted to seeing each other naked before, accepting extreme requests from subscribers, and not really caring about what people think. So, getting down to the nitty gritty in a public place is seemingly nothing.

Recently, they’ve been walking around a shopping centre, teasing their explicit content. It looks like it’s the Bullring in Birmingham, and in one video, father Dean said: “All these people don’t know what I filmed last night.” He attached a devil emoji. In the clip, he took his shirt off and then looked at the camera.

In another, Dean and Bray appeared together, topless in public. They got undressed and flexed their muscles, before changing shirts into new ones they’d bought. “We wanted to wear them right away, but who you having? Dad or Son?,” they said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

The next one was particularly gross. It said Dean was “forgetting people are around” and saw him scratching his groin and then giving it a sniff. The same hands he’s then putting all over the escalator. I feel unwell.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

He’s then back on an escalator again, flashing his chest.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean C Byrne (@dean.brne)

Guys please. Let us live!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends

Read Next

OnlyFans father and son videos

Eek, the OnlyFans father and son share more atrocious videos together and I’m traumatised

OnlyFans creator Sharna Beckman

I found out my own cousin subscribed to my OnlyFans and his excuse made me feel sick

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Latest

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Mischa Denney-Richards

Spectators chucked beer on the heads of the brawling rugby players

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Hayley Soen

We need a Bridgerton glossary at this point

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Mischa Denney-Richards

Spectators chucked beer on the heads of the brawling rugby players

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Hayley Soen

We need a Bridgerton glossary at this point

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers