OnlyFans dad and son share intimate videos together in a shopping centre and it’s all a bit much

The infamous OnlyFans dad and son Dean and Bray Byrne are up to no good once more. This time, they’re sharing intimate videos to tease their content…in a shopping centre. Yep, they’re making their sordid videos right in front of the innocent public. Nobody is safe!

41-year-old Dean Byrne has been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. They’ve insisted their content is “not weird” and have spoken out about their “close bond”, and how they view each other as more of friends than a parent and child.

They’ve admitted to seeing each other naked before, accepting extreme requests from subscribers, and not really caring about what people think. So, getting down to the nitty gritty in a public place is seemingly nothing.

Recently, they’ve been walking around a shopping centre, teasing their explicit content. It looks like it’s the Bullring in Birmingham, and in one video, father Dean said: “All these people don’t know what I filmed last night.” He attached a devil emoji. In the clip, he took his shirt off and then looked at the camera.

In another, Dean and Bray appeared together, topless in public. They got undressed and flexed their muscles, before changing shirts into new ones they’d bought. “We wanted to wear them right away, but who you having? Dad or Son?,” they said.

The next one was particularly gross. It said Dean was “forgetting people are around” and saw him scratching his groin and then giving it a sniff. The same hands he’s then putting all over the escalator. I feel unwell.

He’s then back on an escalator again, flashing his chest.

Guys please. Let us live!

