The Tab
OnlyFans creator Sharna Beckman

I found out my own cousin subscribed to my OnlyFans and his excuse made me feel sick

‘I make up excuses now when it comes to family events’

Hayley Soen

Look, loads of people have OnlyFans accounts. It’s not new, and a bunch of people are making ridiculous sums of money from it. But one person you probably don’t expect to see adding to your bank balance in this way is a family member. However, OnlyFans model Sharna Beckman got quite the shock when she found out her own cousin was a subscriber.

Sharna uses OF for what it’s meant for: Adult content. So, not the sort of thing you want your actual family to be viewing. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she said she found out her cousin had been paying to subscribe to her x-rated content. She then confronted him about it, and he gave a pretty bizarre excuse.

“He tried telling me that it wasn’t him, it was his actually his friend, who was married, so couldn’t use his own name or credit card,” she explained. “My cousin apparently kindly offered to share his name and credit card to allow this other guy to join my page.” I’m not sure if that makes it any better, I’ll be honest?

via Instagram @sharnabeckman

‘I just make up excuses now when it comes to family events’

Sharna was 27 at the time, and her cousin was in his 30s. She explained they were close as children growing up, and would often catch up during family gatherings now they are adults. Now she’s found out he subscribed to her content, she’s unsure if she’ll be able to go to family events with him ever again.

Sharna said she felt “sick to her stomach” at the revelation, and didn’t believe his excuses for one second. She then demanded to know how her cousin even knew she had an account in the first place, if he hadn’t been looking.

“I was honestly sick to my stomach and too embarrassed to tell anyone about it,” she said. “I didn’t want to cause any awkwardness between the families. So, I removed my cousin from my OnlyFans account and blocked his phone messages. I just don’t get why he would subscribe in the first place, and then use his real name. Like, did he want me to know it was him? And then what?”

Sharna added: “I didn’t tell my family as I didn’t want to cause drama between everyone, I felt super awkward about it already, I just make up excuses now when it comes to family events to not go. “I think it will cause some drama and that he will probably deny it and make me look like a liar.”

Yikes.

