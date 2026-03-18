Scandals, exits and chaos: All the messy dramas that are haunting Euphoria season three right now

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While people are counting down the days to Euphoria season three, the drama off-screen has been almost as gripping as anything on screen. From shocking exits to behind-the-scenes feuds, the show’s orbit has been full-on chaos.

Over the years, Euphoria has turned its cast into bona fide stars, but the controversies behind the cameras have sometimes threatened to overshadow the storylines of Rue, Cassie, and the rest. From feuds between Zendaya and co-stars to disputes with creator Sam Levinson, the carnage off-screen is just as wild as the chaos in East Highland.

So, here’s a breakdown of the biggest Euphoria dramas and controversies over the years that are haunting season three.

The nudity got everyone talking, and not always in a good way

I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 1, 2019

Euphoria has never shied away from showing skin. Organisations like the US Parents Television and Media Council slammed the show for its “excessive” nude teen scenes. One early episode even featured, like, 30 p*nises. Yes, thirty.

The cast have spoken out too. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, told The Independent that she asked Sam Levinson to remove an “unnecessary” topless scene. Alexa Demie, aka Maddy, said going nude was “tough”. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Minka Kelly also mentioned nudity pressures, but thankfully, scenes got cut after they spoke up. Sweeney later told Variety that Levinson was receptive to her requests.

And then there was the Louis Tomlinson fan-fic scene. You might remember the animated bit where he… well, let’s just say it didn’t go down well. He made it clear he “was not contacted nor did [he] approve it,” yet it aired anyway. Yikes.

The drugs and chaos weren’t just on screen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

As per TMZ, the show got accused of glorifying teen drug use, with D.A.R.E. calling it out in 2022. Zendaya, who plays Rue, defended the story. She told Entertainment Weekly, “Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing.”

A bunch of cast members left, and some heartbreak followed

A few key players have left. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, told Armchair Expert with Dax Shephard about the reason behind her departure. She said, “I don’t think there was a place for her to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show.”

Sadly, Angus Cloud, the beloved Fezco, died in 2023 from a mix of drugs. More recently, Eric Dane, who also worked on the show, passed away after a battle with ALS. But he had completed his scenes for season three, so we’ll still get to see him on screen.

Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, and Nika King aren’t returning either, so season three has seen some big changes.

Feuds have been popping off left, right and centre

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow for ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/Eyx8SOrx66 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2026

Sam Levinson, the creator, has been at the heart of multiple feuds. Rumours swirled about tension with Barbie Ferreira, though she denied storming off set. Zendaya was reportedly frustrated that Levinson was distracted by The Idol while scripts for season three weren’t ready. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claimed she even demanded a meeting with HBO executives to discuss it.

And then there’s Sydney Sweeney. Rumours have resurfaced that she’s being kept separate from Zendaya after her American Eagle jeans ad controversy.

Even the crew can’t escape the drama

Labrinth, who’s been composing the show’s score since season one, recently went on Instagram and said, “I’m done with this industry. F*ck Columbia. Double f*ck Euphoria. I’m out. Thank you and goodnight.”

Emmy-winning makeup artist Kirsten Sage Coleman publicly supported him, saying, “I understand. You aren’t alone.”

With all this drama, plus COVID, SAG-AFTRA strikes, and stars like Zendaya and Jacob Elordi being busy, season three has been nearly four years in the making and is finally releasing on 12th April.