All the controversy with the GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s family, fully explained

GoFundMe put the page ‘on hold’ as they investigated where the money was going

Claudia Cox

The Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane sadly died on 19th February, following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eric Dane’s friends set up a GoFundMe in his memory, and it’s become a big talking point. Here’s all the controversy, explained.

What even is the GoFundMe for Eric Dane?

The fundraising page is called “In Honor of Eric Dane“. The description explains: “As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.  Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.”

The target amount was changed

The initial goal was to raise $250,000 (£185,123). When donations grew close to this on Sunday, the target amount was raised to $500,000 (£436,680).

As of Monday morning, the page has received more than $337,000 (£249,517) from over 3,400 different accounts, including Hayley Bieber and Sam Levinson.

GoFundMe investigated the page and put the funds ‘on hold’

It wasn’t initially clear from the page who this money was going to.

The site placed the page under review. A GoFundMe spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle: “Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organiser to gather additional information. All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process.”

After a review, GoFundMe verified the campaign. Eric Dane’s wife, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, was added as the beneficiary. She is the mother of Eric’s teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Other actors have defended the existence of the GoFundMe page

Some people have questioned why the general public are being asked to donate money, when Eric Dane had an estimated net worth of $7 million, and Rebecca Gayheart’s fortune has been estimated at $3 million. Some social media users were surprised that money was being raised for the actor’s family, instead of the ALS charities which Eric Dane supported.

Kate Walsh, who starred on Grey’s Anatomy alongside Eric Dane, wrote on Instagram: “A lot of people (I know, in a time when we ask so much of everyone to help with all the things) are under the misconception that actors are rich. But when they go through these debilitating illnesses they go through all their funds.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh)

Eric Dane’s friend, the actor Mike McGuiness, shared on Instagram: “Covid and ALS did a number on his work life and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mike McGuiness (@mcguins)

“A GoFundMe is being made and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help.”

Featured image of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart by Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock.

