Heartbreaking tributes shared by co-stars after Euphoria actor Eric Dane dies aged 53

Tributes have been flooding in for Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane after he died aged 53.

The actor died on Thursday afternoon, his representatives confirmed. He passed away less than a year after revealing he had been diagnosed with ALS, a form of motor neurone disease.

Dane was best known for playing Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy, and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria. His death came almost exactly 20 years after he made his debut on Grey’s Anatomy.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said he was “heartbroken” by the loss of his friend and collaborator. He told Variety: “Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift.”

Dane’s former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Patrick Dempsey shared details of the actor’s final days during an interview on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

“I was corresponding with him, we were texting, so I spoke to him about a week ago,” Dempsey said. “Some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak. He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow, so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly.

“He was the funniest man. He was such a joy to work with, and I want to just remember him in that spirit, because any time he was on set he brought so much fun.”

In a statement to People, Dane’s family said: “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

Several co-stars also shared tributes on social media. Kim Raver, who played Dane’s on-screen wife in Grey’s Anatomy, described him as “a light”.

“You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of Grey’s,” she wrote on Instagram. “He’d get this twinkle in his eye and, with a mischievous look, deliver a line that would floor you. You will be missed.”

Kevin McKidd and Sarah Drew also posted brief tributes, while Nina Dobrev remembered him as “warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate”.

“ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease,” she wrote. “May his memory inspire more research, awareness and progress toward a cure.”

Will Eric Dane appear in the next season of Euphoria?

Dane had already completed filming for the upcoming season of Euphoria before his death. He will appear posthumously as Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate.

While details of his role are still unknown, he is expected to feature in scenes tied to Nate’s storyline with Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney.

In a joint statement, HBO and the official Euphoria account said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented, and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Dane is survived by his daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine, and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

