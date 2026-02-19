The Tab

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

I can’t believe he’s got this many

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Once dubbed Hollywood’s “last bad boy”, Shia LaBeouf has never struggled to find love, with a long list of high-profile exes. However, several exes have described a far darker side to dating him.

From co-stars to musicians to his on-off wife, multiple women connected to LaBeouf have spoken publicly about their relationships, with some alleging abuse and others describing chaotic romances that fizzled out fast.

With reports that he quietly split from wife Mia Goth after years of breakups and reconciliations and his latest arrest in New Orleans, here’s what his exes have actually said about him.

FKA Twigs

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs)

LaBeouf’s most serious allegations came from singer FKA Twigs, who sued him in 2020 for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress after their relationship ended in 2019.

She later said she was left with PTSD on Grounded with Louis Theroux, and described strict control during the relationship: “I was scared and intimidated and controlled… I wasn’t allowed to look men in the eye.”

Twigs said even being polite to a waiter could trigger jealousy, adding she began isolating herself from friends and family.

LaBeouf responded in an email statement saying he had been “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years” and was “ashamed” of hurting those closest to him. The pair reached a private settlement in 2025.

Karolyn Pho

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karolyn Pho (@karolynpho)

Stylist-turned-designer Karolyn Pho dated LaBeouf from 2010 to 2012 and later testified in support of Twigs’ lawsuit.

She alleged he drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, causing her to bleed, claims included in court filings connected to Twigs’ case.

Mia Goth

Beverly News/Shutterstock

LaBeouf met Mia Goth on the set of Nymphomaniac in 2012, marrying in 2016 and separating two years later, though they later reconciled and had a child together.

During a filmed 2015 argument in Germany, LaBeouf was heard saying: “I don’t want to touch a woman… but I’m being pushed. If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.”

The couple repeatedly reunited after their divorce, but sources now say they split again around 2025.

Sia

Singer Sia publicly backed Twigs in 2020, alleging she too had been deceived by LaBeouf.

She wrote on social media that she’d been “conned” into an adulterous relationship with him, calling him a “pathological liar” and warning others to “stay away”.

Megan Fox

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

Not all exes have spoken negatively. Megan Fox, who had an on-set romance with LaBeouf while filming Transformers in 2007, confirmed the relationship years later with warmth on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live: “I mean, I would confirm that it was romantic… I love him.”

Isabel Lucas

LaBeouf himself admitted he “philandering around” with co-star Isabel Lucas during Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, while she was dating another actor.

He later described the affair bluntly: “It was sort of disastrous… just experimenting.”

Carey Mulligan & Margaret Qualley

Other relationships, including with Carey Mulligan and Margaret Qualley, ended without public allegations. Qualley reportedly broke up with LaBeouf shortly after Twigs’ accusations surfaced.

While LaBeouf has disputed some claims, he has also acknowledged harming people close to him, saying on Twitter that he has “a history of hurting the people closest to me”.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock, Beverly News

More on: Celebrity Dating Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell responds to Jeffrey Epstein links after her name is mentioned over 300 times

Shia LaBeouf speaks out after arrest for ‘terrorising’ Mardi Gras and splitting from Mia Goth

Latest

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother, Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chris Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother, Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chris Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral