‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

I can’t believe he’s got this many

39 mins ago

Once dubbed Hollywood’s “last bad boy”, Shia LaBeouf has never struggled to find love, with a long list of high-profile exes. However, several exes have described a far darker side to dating him.

From co-stars to musicians to his on-off wife, multiple women connected to LaBeouf have spoken publicly about their relationships, with some alleging abuse and others describing chaotic romances that fizzled out fast.

With reports that he quietly split from wife Mia Goth after years of breakups and reconciliations and his latest arrest in New Orleans, here’s what his exes have actually said about him.

FKA Twigs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs)

LaBeouf’s most serious allegations came from singer FKA Twigs, who sued him in 2020 for sexual battery, assault and emotional distress after their relationship ended in 2019.

She later said she was left with PTSD on Grounded with Louis Theroux, and described strict control during the relationship: “I was scared and intimidated and controlled… I wasn’t allowed to look men in the eye.”

Twigs said even being polite to a waiter could trigger jealousy, adding she began isolating herself from friends and family.

LaBeouf responded in an email statement saying he had been “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years” and was “ashamed” of hurting those closest to him. The pair reached a private settlement in 2025.

Karolyn Pho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karolyn Pho (@karolynpho)

Stylist-turned-designer Karolyn Pho dated LaBeouf from 2010 to 2012 and later testified in support of Twigs’ lawsuit.

She alleged he drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, causing her to bleed, claims included in court filings connected to Twigs’ case.

Mia Goth

LaBeouf met Mia Goth on the set of Nymphomaniac in 2012, marrying in 2016 and separating two years later, though they later reconciled and had a child together.

During a filmed 2015 argument in Germany, LaBeouf was heard saying: “I don’t want to touch a woman… but I’m being pushed. If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.”

The couple repeatedly reunited after their divorce, but sources now say they split again around 2025.

Sia

Singer Sia publicly backed Twigs in 2020, alleging she too had been deceived by LaBeouf.

She wrote on social media that she’d been “conned” into an adulterous relationship with him, calling him a “pathological liar” and warning others to “stay away”.

Megan Fox

Not all exes have spoken negatively. Megan Fox, who had an on-set romance with LaBeouf while filming Transformers in 2007, confirmed the relationship years later with warmth on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live: “I mean, I would confirm that it was romantic… I love him.”

Isabel Lucas

LaBeouf himself admitted he “philandering around” with co-star Isabel Lucas during Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, while she was dating another actor.

He later described the affair bluntly: “It was sort of disastrous… just experimenting.”

Carey Mulligan & Margaret Qualley

Other relationships, including with Carey Mulligan and Margaret Qualley, ended without public allegations. Qualley reportedly broke up with LaBeouf shortly after Twigs’ accusations surfaced.

While LaBeouf has disputed some claims, he has also acknowledged harming people close to him, saying on Twitter that he has “a history of hurting the people closest to me”.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock, Beverly News