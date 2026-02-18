Shia LaBeouf speaks out after arrest for ‘terrorising’ Mardi Gras and splitting from Mia Goth

He was arrested on two counts of battery

Shia LaBeouf has spoken out with a cryptic post, after being arrested in New Orleans during the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations just hours after videos surfaced online allegedly showing him in multiple street altercations.

According to Variety, the actor was arrested on two counts of simple battery. Footage circulating on social media appears to show LaBeouf allegedly headbutting one person during a scuffle, while a separate viral clip appears to show him shirtless in a street fight with another man, who throws him to the ground and punches him repeatedly.

Earlier in the week, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that LaBeouf had been “terrorising” the city, allegedly showing up drunk and shirtless at multiple bars and behaving “belligerently”. One venue reportedly removed him after he attempted to act as a “celebrity bartender”, while another video showed him threatening people outside a bar.

Police later confirmed to Complex that a “39-year-old man identified as Shia LaBeouf” was arrested following an incident outside a business on Royal Street in the French Quarter. Officers said he had been causing a disturbance and became “increasingly aggressive”.

After news of the arrest broke, LaBeouf posted a two-word message on X: “Free me.”

One eyewitness wrote online: “Can someone please do a story about how shia labeouf is literally terrorizing new orleans during mardi gras because we had a run in with him last night and someone really needs to get that guy some help.”

Split from Mia Goth revealed

The arrest news emerged alongside reports that LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth quietly split nearly a year ago. A source told Page Six the actor had moved to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to family. It’s unclear whether divorce proceedings have been filed.

LaBeouf and Goth first met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, Goth’s film debut, and married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016 that was livestreamed by TMZ. They later made a red-carpet appearance in London for his film Fury.

Their relationship has been marked by multiple splits and reconciliations: They separated in 2018, were later seen wearing wedding rings again in 2020, and welcomed a child together in 2022.

The Tab has contacted representatives for Shia LaBeouf for comment.

