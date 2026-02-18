The Tab

Shia LaBeouf speaks out after arrest for ‘terrorising’ Mardi Gras and splitting from Mia Goth

He was arrested on two counts of battery

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Shia LaBeouf has spoken out with a cryptic post, after being arrested in New Orleans during the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations just hours after videos surfaced online allegedly showing him in multiple street altercations.

According to Variety, the actor was arrested on two counts of simple battery. Footage circulating on social media appears to show LaBeouf allegedly headbutting one person during a scuffle, while a separate viral clip appears to show him shirtless in a street fight with another man, who throws him to the ground and punches him repeatedly.

Earlier in the week, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that LaBeouf had been “terrorising” the city, allegedly showing up drunk and shirtless at multiple bars and behaving “belligerently”. One venue reportedly removed him after he attempted to act as a “celebrity bartender”, while another video showed him threatening people outside a bar.

Police later confirmed to Complex that a “39-year-old man identified as Shia LaBeouf” was arrested following an incident outside a business on Royal Street in the French Quarter. Officers said he had been causing a disturbance and became “increasingly aggressive”.

After news of the arrest broke, LaBeouf posted a two-word message on X: “Free me.”

One eyewitness wrote online: “Can someone please do a story about how shia labeouf is literally terrorizing new orleans during mardi gras because we had a run in with him last night and someone really needs to get that guy some help.”

Split from Mia Goth revealed

Richard Young/Shutterstock

The arrest news emerged alongside reports that LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth quietly split nearly a year ago. A source told Page Six the actor had moved to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to family. It’s unclear whether divorce proceedings have been filed.

LaBeouf and Goth first met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, Goth’s film debut, and married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016 that was livestreamed by TMZ. They later made a red-carpet appearance in London for his film Fury.

Their relationship has been marked by multiple splits and reconciliations: They separated in 2018, were later seen wearing wedding rings again in 2020, and welcomed a child together in 2022.

The Tab has contacted representatives for Shia LaBeouf for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock, X

More on: Celebrity US Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Right, here’s what ‘political lesbianism’ is, after Doechii gets backlash for coming out

Who from the Stranger Things cast went to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and who actually ditched it

Latest

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Love Island’s Abi gives Leanne strong warning on what Scott will be like outside the villa

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He just promised to introduce Leanne to his family

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga