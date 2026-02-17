The Tab

Right, here’s what ‘political lesbianism’ is, after Doechii gets backlash for coming out

There’s a huge debate around it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Doechii has seemingly come out as a lesbian after adding her sexuality to her Instagram video and praising an article on political lesbianism, so  here’s what it actually means

‘Political lesbianism’ is actually a decades-old label

Although it’s getting a lot of renewed attention now, being politically lesbian isn’t anything new. The term comes from early second wave feminism in the 1970s, where women who were sick of patriarchal dynamics in heterosexual relationships “chose” to be lesbian as a show of this dissatisfaction. This version of political lesbianism is not far from what we’re seeing in the discourse today.

Malavika Kannan, a culture journalist, wrote an article in 2025 tiled Lowkey I Chose To Be A Lesbian for Autostraddle. The viral article has resurfaced again after musician Doechii called it “powerful” and put lesbian in her Instagram bio, leading many to believe she has come out.

“‘Born this way’ discourse had its moment, but I think it frames queerness as an unhelpable accident of your birth and not a wonderful, principled choice you could make for yourself. I choose to loudly and decisively align myself with other women, because I think it helps all of us, especially straight women,” Malavika said in the article.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

It’s a super controversial label in the queer community

Even though political lesbianism has a long history of being used as a label, it’s very debated within the queer community. Many people have pointed out that political lesbianism inherently implies that sexuality is a choice, as they’re “choosing” to be lesbian.

“Lesbians are not your safe space for being traumatised by men,” said lesbian creator Kai Love on TikTok. “Choosing for political or moral purposes to centre yourself as a lesbian… it’s not something that shapes you or defined your bisexuality. I, as a lesbian, exist as a political – but that is not by my own choosing.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via

More on: Celebrity Dating LGBTQ+ Trends
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Read Next

Bad Bunny

‘It does not define me’: Bad Bunny already had his big coming-out moment, and we missed it

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Hudson

Secret GF? Homophobic? MAGA? Explaining the backlash around Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams

Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’