Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Francesca Eke

Disneyland Chloe was a meme before memes even existed. Sitting in the back of her parents’ car, she served face before most of us even knew how to ride a bike – and went viral across the world for it. We all know and love the video – which was somehow posted 13 whole years ago, back in 2013.

Katie Clem filmed her two daughters, seven-year-old Lily and two-year-old Chloe, as she announced they wouldn’t in fact be going to school that day, but on a surprise trip to Disneyland. The clip blew up online, with over 20 million views.

And like all internet sensations (think the viral jeans lads and Charlie bit my finger), Chloe inevitably grew up and she’s still as iconic as she was at toddler age. So much so, that she’s becoming a bit of an internet personality in her own right, as official Side Eye Chloe.

@chloe_.clem

THANK YOU FOR 10k !! here’s the original @Lilsss #fyp #trend #goviral #sideeye #meme

♬ original sound – chloe

Chloe is somehow now 15?!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chloe (@chloeclem)

Despite shooting to fame at just two years old, Chloe is now (of course) a full blown teenager. She celebrated her birthday in November with family.

She’s still really close with her sister

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chloe (@chloeclem)

Whilst Chloe definitely stole the spotlight, her big sister Lily also got a lot of air time in the viral clip, mostly due to her adorable reaction to the family’s surprise trip.

Chloe and Lily literally look exactly the same in 2026, and both have a hefty following on socials. Lily is now 20 and actually got engaged last September, with 25k Instagram followers herself.

Chloe over 600k Instagram followers and vlogs on YouTube

Part of being a viral sensation means having to answer a lot of questions – and in Chloe’s case, also pull the side eye for photos with fans. She shares updates on her life through accounts monitored through a parent, due to her only being 15.

The whole family is often featured on the channel, including videos and Q and As from Lily.

She’s even recognised by celebrities

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chloe (@chloeclem)

Attending Nashville Celebrity ComicCon this year, Chloe was recognised by loads of people. She explained she was even asked to get a photo with Dipshit Derek from the final season of Stranger Things, as well as posing for pics with Jamie Campbell Bower.

Chloe’s mum previously felt a lot of guilt for posting the video

Speaking to People, Chloe’s mum Katie Clem described the whole ideal as a “fun ride”, but admitted that it did get a bit out of hand.

After uploading the video to social media, Chloe’s reaction was screenshot and blew up on Tumblr. Katie said: “My friends were like, ‘You need to see this. This is crazy.’ So I went on to Tumblr and I remember just seeing Chloe’s little face everywhere.

“I realised someone had taken a screenshot from the video and created it, because it wasn’t us.”

Considering Katie was only two, Katie explained she was completely taken aback and somewhat unsettled by how viral it went, adding how Chloe was even being recognised on the Disneyland trip a few days after the clip was posted.

“Chloe was two, and people were coming up to her. They were freaking out. They were taking pictures of her.”

Featured image via Instagram @chloeclem

Francesca Eke

